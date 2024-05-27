TNPSC Group 4 hall tickets 2024 released on official website tnpsc.gov.in, steps to download and details here

The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission, TNPSC, released the hall tickets for the upcoming Tamil Nadu Combined Civil Services Examination Group 4. Candidates who are appearing in the examination can download their respective hall tickers from the official website of TNPSC at tnpsc.gov.in or tnpscexams.in. TNPSC Exams 2024: Hall tickets for Group 4 Combined Civil Services Exams released at tnpsc.gov.in.

The TNPSC issued an official notice wherein it stated that the candidates can download the hall ticket by entering their application number and date of birth, through OTR DASHBOARD.

Steps to download TNPSC Hall Ticket:

Go to the official website of TNPSC at tnpsc.gov.in.

Click on the TNPSC Group 4 hall ticket link available on the home page.

Enter application number and date of birth, and submit.

Check the hall ticket displayed on the screen.

Download and keep a printout of the hall ticket for further need.

It may be mentioned here that the TNPSC Group 4 exam is set to be conducted on June 9, 2024 in a single shift from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm. The exam will be held in pen-and-paper mode. Following this, a document verification will be conducted.

Through the examination, the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission seeks to fill 6,044 vacancies in posts including Junior Assistant, Bill Collector, Typist, Village Administrative Officer (VAO), and Steno-Typist.