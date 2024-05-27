Cambridge India holds largest ever March series exams, results out for over 15,000 students

Over 15,000 students from 400 schools across India received Cambridge IGCSE and International AS & A Level results recently, making it the largest-ever March series held by Cambridge University Press & Assessment (Cambridge) in India. Cambridge India releases results of over 15,000 students who appeared in the March series. (Representative image)

As per a press release issued by Cambridge, more than 76,000 entries were made for the March exam series, an increase of 17% from last year.

The release further informed that Cambridge IGCSE had over 56,000 entries, up 17% on last year. Cambridge International AS & A Level had over 18,400 entries, an increase of 18% on last year.

Mathematics, Physics, and Chemistry were the most popular subjects for both Cambridge IGCSE and International AS & A Level, highlighting the continued popularity of STEM subjects among students in India.

Additionally, Economics was one of the largest growing Cambridge IGCSE subjects with a 30% rise in entries last year.

English General Paper had the largest growth in entries – up 43% on last year - at Cambridge International AS Level, highlighting the growing importance of communication skills in the curriculum.

Arun Rajamani, Managing Director, Cambridge University Press and Assessment, South Asia, lauded the achievements of learners in the Cambridge IGCSE and International AS & A Level examinations.

He said, “Their success is a testament to the unwavering commitment of every teacher, parent, and member of our educational community. The Cambridge IGCSE’s rigorous and flexible curriculum has empowered these young minds to excel academically and prepared them for the myriad of opportunities that lie ahead.”

It may be mentioned here that the March series is popular with Indian students as it enables them to get their results in time to meet local admission deadlines. 475 schools across India offer an international education from Cambridge.

Apart from the March series, students can also take Cambridge exams in the June and November series.

