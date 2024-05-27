UPSC Recruitment 2024: Notification released for over 300 vacancies; details on eligibility, application process here
UPSC has released an official notification for the recruitment in over 300 vacancies. Check and download the notification here.
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is accepting applications from candidates for recruitment in several positions including Deputy Superintending Archaeological Chemist, Deputy Superintending Archaeologist, Civil Hydrographic Officer, Specialist Grade III, Assistant Professor in Forensic Medicine, and more.
Eligible candidates can submit their applications by June 13, 2024, on the official website of the UPSC at upsconline.nic.in.
NUMBER OF VACANCIES
- Deputy Superintending Archaeological Chemist in Archaeological: 4 Posts
- Deputy Superintending Archaeologist in Archaeological: 67 Posts
- Civil Hydrographic Officer, Integrated Headquarters (Navy), Directorate of Civilian Personnel: 4 Posts
- Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor (Forensic Medicine): 6 Posts
- Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor (General Medicine): 61 Posts
- Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor (General Surgery): 39 Posts
- Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor (Paediatric Nephrology): 3 Posts
- Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor (Paediatrics): 23 Posts
- Specialist Grade-III (Anaesthesiology): 2 Posts
- Specialist Grade-III (Dermatology, Venereology and Leprosy): 2 Posts
- Specialist Grade-III (General Medicine): 4 Posts
- Specialist Grade-III (General Surgery): 7 Posts
- Specialist Grade-III (Obstetrics and Gynaecology): 5 Posts
- Specialist Grade-III (Ophthalmology): 3 Posts
- Specialist Grade-III (Orthopaedics): 2 Posts
- Specialist Grade-III Oto-Rhino-Laryngology (Ear, Nose and Throat): 3 Posts
- Specialist Grade-III (Paediatrics): 2 Posts
- Specialist Grade-III (Pathology): 4 Posts
- Specialist Grade-III (Psychiatry): 1 Post
- Deputy Central Intelligence Officer (Technical) (DCIO/Tech) in Intelligence Bureau: 9 Posts
- Assistant Director (Horticulture): 4 Posts
- Assistant Director Grade-II (IEDS) (Chemical): 5 Posts
- Assistant Director Grade-II (IEDS) (Food): 19 Posts
- Assistant Director Grade-II (IEDS) (Hosiery): 12 Posts
- Assistant Director Grade-II (IEDS) (Leather & Footwear): 8 Posts
- Assistant Director Grade-II (IEDS) (Metal Finishing): 2 Posts
- Engineer & Ship Surveyor-cum-Deputy Director General (Technical): 2 Posts
- Training Officer (Women Training) - Dress Making: 5 Posts
- Training Officer (Women Training) - Electronic Mechanic: 3 Posts
- Assistant Professor (Urology): 1 Post
ELIGIBILITY:
Educational qualifications:
- Applicants must note that eligibility qualifications may vary for each post listed above. Therefore, the UPSC advises all applicants to fulfill the essential requirements of the post and other conditions stipulated in the advertisement.
- The applicants must possess at least the essential qualifications laid down for various posts. The commission states that no inquiry asking for advice as to eligibility will be entertained.
- The detailed qualifications for each post can be found in the notification given below:
Age limit:
- The age limit for every post is different for each post. Candidates can go through the notification for details on the age limit.
HOW TO APPLY:
- Go to the official website at upsconline.nic.in
- Enter the credentials for the One-Time Registration (OTR) process
- Click on the application tab and fill in the details.
- Candidates must submit all documents as mentioned in the notification.
- Pay the application fee.
- Submit the form and download it for future reference.
SELECTION PROCESS:
The UPSC states that in case the number of applications received is large, the commission will adopt the process of shortlisting to restrict the number of candidates to be called for interview to a reasonable number: To do this, any or more of the following methods may be used:
- On the basis of Desirable Qualification (DQ) or any one or all of the DQs if more than one DQ is prescribed.
- On the basis of higher educational qualifications than the minimum prescribed in the advertisement.
- On the basis of higher experience in the relevant field than the minimum prescribed in the advertisement.
- By counting experience before or after the acquisition of essential qualifications.
- By invoking experience even in cases where there is no experience mentioned either as an Essential Qualification (EQ) or as a Desirable Qualification (DQ).
- By holding a Recruitment Test. Generally, weightage in the ratio of 75:25 is accorded for marks in the Recruitment Test and marks in the interview in determining final merit.
Check the official notification below:
