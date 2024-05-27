UPSC Recruitment 2024: Notification released for over 300 vacancies; details on eligibility, application process here

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is accepting applications from candidates for recruitment in several positions including Deputy Superintending Archaeological Chemist, Deputy Superintending Archaeologist, Civil Hydrographic Officer, Specialist Grade III, Assistant Professor in Forensic Medicine, and more. UPSC Recruitment 2024: Notification released for over 300 vacancies. (HT file image)

Eligible candidates can submit their applications by June 13, 2024, on the official website of the UPSC at upsconline.nic.in.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Also read: Kerala PSC Recruitment 2024: Apply for Junior Health Inspector Gr.II posts at keralapsc.gov.in

NUMBER OF VACANCIES

Deputy Superintending Archaeological Chemist in Archaeological: 4 Posts

Deputy Superintending Archaeologist in Archaeological: 67 Posts

Civil Hydrographic Officer, Integrated Headquarters (Navy), Directorate of Civilian Personnel: 4 Posts

Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor (Forensic Medicine): 6 Posts

Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor (General Medicine): 61 Posts

Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor (General Surgery): 39 Posts

Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor (Paediatric Nephrology): 3 Posts

Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor (Paediatrics): 23 Posts

Specialist Grade-III (Anaesthesiology): 2 Posts

Specialist Grade-III (Dermatology, Venereology and Leprosy): 2 Posts

Specialist Grade-III (General Medicine): 4 Posts

Specialist Grade-III (General Surgery): 7 Posts

Specialist Grade-III (Obstetrics and Gynaecology): 5 Posts

Specialist Grade-III (Ophthalmology): 3 Posts

Specialist Grade-III (Orthopaedics): 2 Posts

Specialist Grade-III Oto-Rhino-Laryngology (Ear, Nose and Throat): 3 Posts

Specialist Grade-III (Paediatrics): 2 Posts

Specialist Grade-III (Pathology): 4 Posts

Specialist Grade-III (Psychiatry): 1 Post

Deputy Central Intelligence Officer (Technical) (DCIO/Tech) in Intelligence Bureau: 9 Posts

Assistant Director (Horticulture): 4 Posts

Assistant Director Grade-II (IEDS) (Chemical): 5 Posts

Assistant Director Grade-II (IEDS) (Food): 19 Posts

Assistant Director Grade-II (IEDS) (Hosiery): 12 Posts

Assistant Director Grade-II (IEDS) (Leather & Footwear): 8 Posts

Assistant Director Grade-II (IEDS) (Metal Finishing): 2 Posts

Engineer & Ship Surveyor-cum-Deputy Director General (Technical): 2 Posts

Training Officer (Women Training) - Dress Making: 5 Posts

Training Officer (Women Training) - Electronic Mechanic: 3 Posts

Assistant Professor (Urology): 1 Post

Also read: Maharashtra SSC Result 2024 declared, here's how to check MSBSHSE 10th results

ELIGIBILITY:

Educational qualifications:

Applicants must note that eligibility qualifications may vary for each post listed above. Therefore, the UPSC advises all applicants to fulfill the essential requirements of the post and other conditions stipulated in the advertisement.

The applicants must possess at least the essential qualifications laid down for various posts. The commission states that no inquiry asking for advice as to eligibility will be entertained.

The detailed qualifications for each post can be found in the notification given below:

Age limit:

The age limit for every post is different for each post. Candidates can go through the notification for details on the age limit.

HOW TO APPLY:

Go to the official website at upsconline.nic.in

Enter the credentials for the One-Time Registration (OTR) process

Click on the application tab and fill in the details.

Candidates must submit all documents as mentioned in the notification.

Pay the application fee.

Submit the form and download it for future reference.

Also read: Manipur HSLC results 2024: BSEM Class 10th scores releasing today at 3 PM, details and steps to check scores here

SELECTION PROCESS:

The UPSC states that in case the number of applications received is large, the commission will adopt the process of shortlisting to restrict the number of candidates to be called for interview to a reasonable number: To do this, any or more of the following methods may be used:

On the basis of Desirable Qualification (DQ) or any one or all of the DQs if more than one DQ is prescribed.

On the basis of higher educational qualifications than the minimum prescribed in the advertisement.

On the basis of higher experience in the relevant field than the minimum prescribed in the advertisement.

By counting experience before or after the acquisition of essential qualifications.

By invoking experience even in cases where there is no experience mentioned either as an Essential Qualification (EQ) or as a Desirable Qualification (DQ).

By holding a Recruitment Test. Generally, weightage in the ratio of 75:25 is accorded for marks in the Recruitment Test and marks in the interview in determining final merit.

Check the official notification below: