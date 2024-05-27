Manipur HSLC results 2024: BSEM Class 10th scores releasing today at 3 PM, details and steps to check scores here

The Board of Secondary Education Manipur, BSEM, will be releasing the results of the Class 10 examinations today May 27, at 3 PM. Once released, candidates who appeared in the exam can check/download their scorecards from the official website of BSEM at bsem.nic.in. Manipur HSLC Results 2024: BSEM Class 10th scores today at 3 PM. (Representative image/HT file)

Alternatively, the results can also be accessed from manresults.nic.in.

Steps to check BSEM 10th results when released:

Go to the official website of BSEM at bsem.nic.in.

On the home page, click on the BSEM 10th results link available.

Enter credentials on the login page and click on submit.

Check your results displayed on the screen.

Download and keep a printout of the same for further need.

It is to be noted here that candidates will get their marksheets for their schools on a date specified by the board or the school management.

In 2023, the BSEM Class 10 results were declared on June 15. A total of 38,127 students including 8130 students of Government schools, 1520 students of aided schools, and 28,477 students of private schools appeared in the examination.

This year, the Class 10 examinations were from March 15 to April 3. The examination was across 154 centers in both the valley and the hill areas.

Meanwhile, the Manipur Board HSLC or Class 12 results were declared on May 13. The pass percentage in all the streams this year is 97.63% with the Thoubal district getting the highest number with 99.58 pass percentage followed by the Bishnupur district with 99.19 per cent. Ukhrul district records a minimum pass percentage(85.95 percent). The pass percentage was 88.68 in 2023.

A total of 31,128 students appeared in theclass 12 examination conducted by COHSEM. In the science stream, Malemnganbi Laishram of Comet School in Imphal topped the examination with a total of 493 marks.

In commerce, Aiena Naorem of Kakching Higher Secondary School topped the exam with 447 marks, and Thokchom Sheityajit of Enlighten Knowledge Higher Secondary School in the Arts stream with a total of 477 marks.

