Maharashtra SSC result 2024: 95.81% pass MSBSHSE class 10 exams, details inside

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) declared the Senior Secondary Certificate (SSC) or Class 10th results on May 27, 2024. Maharashtra SSC Results 2024 LIVE Updates The MSBSHSE on Monday announced the Maharashtra SSC exam results(HT file)

This year a total of 1560154 students registered for Class 10 exam, out of which 1549326 appeared. Out of the total number of students, 1484431 passed the exam. The overall pass percentage is 95.81%.

The pass percentage of girls is 97.21% and boys is 94.56%. Girls passing percentage more than boys by 2.65 % this year.

A total of 26625 students are given benefit of ATKT and can take admission for 11th.

This year Konkan division is the highest performing division with 99.01% and the lowest performing division is Nagpur division with 94.73%.

MSBSHSE officials declared the Maharashtra SSC result 2024 at a press conference where other details such as pass percentage, toppers list, gender-wise percentage were also been shared along with the announcement of results.

Students who appeared in the examination and wish to check their results can check their scores on the official website at mahresult.nic.in. The results can also be checked on other websites like msbshse.co.in and hscresult.mkcl.org.

This year Class 10 board examination commenced on March 1, 2024, and concluded on March 26, 2024. The examination was conducted in two shifts- the first shift from 11 am to 2 pm for some papers and 11 am to 1 pm for others and the second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm.

Students can check their scores using their roll number and their mother's first name. Hence, students need to keep their key details ready to check the results.

How to check Maharashtra SSC Result 2024

· Visit the official website at mahresult.nic.in

· Find the link to check the SSC (Class 10) result on the home page and click it

· A new page pops up where candidates are required to provide their login information

· Submit it and your score appears on the screen

. Verify details and download the page

. Take a print out for future needs

For more information, visit the official website.