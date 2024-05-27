Maharashtra SSC Result 2024 Live: MSBSHSE Class 10th result today on mahresult.nic.in

Maharashtra SSC Result 2024 Live Updates: Over 15 lakh students will get the much awaited Maharashtra SSC result 2024 today, May 27. The board will hold a press conference this afternoon, and scorecards will be shared online 1 pm onwards on mahresults.nic.in, sscresult.mkcl.org and sscresult.mahahsscboard.in. Students can check the Maharashtra SSC 10th results using roll number and mother’s first name....Read More

The MSBSHSE will reveal the SSC result in a press conference after which result links will be activated in the websites mentioned above. In the PC, the board will share the pass percentage, number of students, gender-wise result, division-wise result and other details.

The Maharashtra SSC result for all divisions – Pune, Nagpur, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Mumbai, Kolhapur, Amravati, Nashik, Latur and Konkan – will be announced together.

The Maharashtra 10th board examination was conducted from March 1 to March 26, in two shifts- first shift from 11 am to 2 pm and second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm.

After the result is announced, the verification of answer sheets will begin on May 28 and close on June 11, 2024.

