Maharashtra SSC Result 2024 Live: MSBSHSE Class 10th result today on mahresult.nic.in
Maharashtra SSC Result 2024 Live Updates: Over 15 lakh students will get the much awaited Maharashtra SSC result 2024 today, May 27. The board will hold a press conference this afternoon, and scorecards will be shared online 1 pm onwards on mahresults.nic.in, sscresult.mkcl.org and sscresult.mahahsscboard.in. Students can check the Maharashtra SSC 10th results using roll number and mother’s first name....Read More
The MSBSHSE will reveal the SSC result in a press conference after which result links will be activated in the websites mentioned above. In the PC, the board will share the pass percentage, number of students, gender-wise result, division-wise result and other details.
The Maharashtra SSC result for all divisions – Pune, Nagpur, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Mumbai, Kolhapur, Amravati, Nashik, Latur and Konkan – will be announced together.
The Maharashtra 10th board examination was conducted from March 1 to March 26, in two shifts- first shift from 11 am to 2 pm and second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm.
After the result is announced, the verification of answer sheets will begin on May 28 and close on June 11, 2024.
Maharashtra SSC result 2024 live updates below.
Maharashtra SSC Result 2024 Live: How to check SSC 10th marks
Maharashtra SSC Result 2024 Live: Follow these steps to check Maharashtra Class 10 marks-
- Go to mahresult.nic.in.
- Open the SSC result page.
- Provide the requested login information and submit.
- On the next page, the Class 10 result will be displayed.
Maharashtra SSC Result 2024 Live: Login credentials required to check Maha 10th result
Maharashtra SSC Result 2024 Live: The following login information are required to check Maha 10th marks online
- MSBSHSE roll number
- The candidate's mother's first name.
Maharashtra SSC Result 2024 Live: List of official websites for MSBSHSE Class 10th results
Maharashtra SSC Result 2024 Live: Naha CLass 10th result wull be available for download on these websites -
- mahresults.nic.in
- sscresult.mkcl.org and
- sscresult.mahahsscboard.in.
Maharashtra SSC Result 2024 Live: Maha 10th result time
Maharashtra SSC Result 2024 Live: The Maharashtra SSC result will be declared via a press conference and the scorecards will be shared at 1 pm. The time for the SSC result press conference has not been confirmed yet. The PC for HSC result was held at 11 am.
Maharashtra SSC Result 2024 Live: Maha 10th result 2024 today
Maharashtra SSC Result 2024 Live: The MSBSHSE will announce Maharashtra board Class 10th result today, May 27.