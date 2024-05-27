 CSIR UGC NET 2024 registration ends today at csir.nta.ac.in, here's direct link to apply | Competitive Exams - Hindustan Times
Monday, May 27, 2024
New Delhi oC
CSIR UGC NET 2024 registration ends today at csir.nta.ac.in, here's direct link to apply

ByHT Education Desk
May 27, 2024 12:16 PM IST

CSIR UGC NET 2024 registration will end today, May 27, 2024. The direct link to apply is given here.

National Testing Agency, NTA will close the registration process for CSIR UGC NET 2024 on May 27, 2024. Candidates who want to apply for Joint CSIR-UGC NET Examination June, 2024 can find the direct link through the official website of CSIR UGC NET at csirnet.nta.ac.in.

CSIR UGC NET 2024 registration ends today at csir.nta.ac.in, direct link here
CSIR UGC NET 2024 registration ends today at csir.nta.ac.in, direct link here

The last date for payment of the examination fee has been extended till May 27, 2924 upto 11.50 pm. The correction window will open on May 29 and will close on May 31, 2024.

CSIR UGC NET examination will be conducted on June 25, 26 and 27, 2024. The Test will consist of three parts. All the parts will consist of objective type, multiple choice questions. There will be no break between papers.

Direct link to apply for CSIR UGC NET 2024

CSIR UGC NET 2024: How to register

All the candidates who want to apply for the examination can follow the steps given below:

  • Visit the official website of CSIR UGC NET at csirnet.nta.ac.in.
  • Click on CSIR UGC NET June 2024 Exam registration link available on the home page.
  • Enter the registration details and register yourself.
  • Once done, login to the account.
  • Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.
  • Click on submit and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fee is 1150/- for general category, 600/- for General-EWS/OBC(NCL) category and 325/- for SC/ST/PwD/Third Gender. An applicant can apply for payment through net-banking/debit/credit card/UPI.

For any queries or /clarifications, candidates can call NTA Help Desk at 011-40759000 or 011-69227700 write to NTA at csirnet@nta.ac.in. For more related details candidates can check the official website of CSIR UGC NET.

Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result
Exam and College Guide
© 2024 HindustanTimes
New Delhi 0C
Monday, May 27, 2024
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
