Maharashtra SSC results 2024 declared, link at 1 pm on mahresult.nic.in

Maharashtra SSC Result 2024: The Maharashtra Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (MSBSHSE) on Monday announced the results of the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) or Class 10 examination, 2024. Students who appeared in the SSC examination can check their marks online 1 pm onwards on the official websites shared by the board. Maharashtra SSC result 2024 live updates Maharashtra SSC results 2024 announced(HT file)

The MSBSHSE revealed the Class 10 result through a press conference in which it shared some key details about this year’s examination– pass percentage, number of candidates, division-wise result, etc.

A total of 1560154 students registered for Class 10 exam, out of which 1549326 appeared. A total of 1484431 passed the exam. The overall pass percentage is 95.81%. The pass percentage of girls is 97.21% and boys is 94.56%.

This year Konkan division is the highest performing division with 99.01% and the lowest performing division is Nagpur division with 94.73%.

A total of 81,991 students passed by scoring 90% and above, 128772 students scored 85-80%, 182033 students scored between 80-75%. 187 students scored 100% pass percentage.

In 9382 schools results recorded is 100%.

Out of the total 9078 Divyang students appeared is 9 divisions, 8546 students passed. The overall pass percentage of Divyang students is 93.25 %.

Maharashtra SSC result 2024: Important points to know

Official websites to check SSC result: mahresult.nic.in, sscresult.mkcl.org and sscresult.mahahsscboard.in

Login information required: Roll number, first name of the candidate’s mother (if mother’s first name is not applicable, use ‘XXX’ instead.

Scorecard release time: 1 pm

Result time: 11 am.

Students can apply for verification of marks, photocopy of answer sheets and re-evaluation of results through mh-ssc.ac.in. Applications can be submitted from May 28 to June 11 along with the applicable fees.

The board said two opportunities will be provided to students who want to improve their marks – in July-August 2024 and March 2025.

The application process for the re-examiners will begin on March 31 and a circular in this regared will be issued separately, the board said.

For further details, students can check the Maharashtra board’s website.