 Maharashtra SSC results 2024 declared, link at 1 pm on mahresult.nic.in - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, May 27, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Maharashtra SSC results 2024 declared, link at 1 pm on mahresult.nic.in

ByHT Education Desk
May 27, 2024 11:08 AM IST

Maharashtra SSC Result 2024: The Maharashtra board (MSBSHSE) has announced the annual SSC exam results.

Maharashtra SSC Result 2024: The Maharashtra Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (MSBSHSE) on Monday announced the results of the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) or Class 10 examination, 2024. Students who appeared in the SSC examination can check their marks online 1 pm onwards on the official websites shared by the board. Maharashtra SSC result 2024 live updates

Maharashtra SSC results 2024 announced(HT file)
Maharashtra SSC results 2024 announced(HT file)

The MSBSHSE revealed the Class 10 result through a press conference in which it shared some key details about this year’s examination– pass percentage, number of candidates, division-wise result, etc.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

A total of 1560154 students registered for Class 10 exam, out of which 1549326 appeared. A total of 1484431 passed the exam. The overall pass percentage is 95.81%. The pass percentage of girls is 97.21% and boys is 94.56%.

This year Konkan division is the highest performing division with 99.01% and the lowest performing division is Nagpur division with 94.73%.

A total of 81,991 students passed by scoring 90% and above, 128772 students scored 85-80%, 182033 students scored between 80-75%. 187 students scored 100% pass percentage.

In 9382 schools results recorded is 100%.

Out of the total 9078 Divyang students appeared is 9 divisions, 8546 students passed. The overall pass percentage of Divyang students is 93.25 %.

Maharashtra SSC result 2024: Important points to know

  • Official websites to check SSC result: mahresult.nic.in, sscresult.mkcl.org and sscresult.mahahsscboard.in
  • Login information required: Roll number, first name of the candidate’s mother (if mother’s first name is not applicable, use ‘XXX’ instead.
  • Scorecard release time: 1 pm
  • Result time: 11 am.

This year over 15 lakh students appeared for the Class 10 exam from March 1 to 26. Maharashtra SSC result: Link 1

Students can apply for verification of marks, photocopy of answer sheets and re-evaluation of results through mh-ssc.ac.in. Applications can be submitted from May 28 to June 11 along with the applicable fees.

Maharashtra SSC Result 2024: Link 2

The board said two opportunities will be provided to students who want to improve their marks – in July-August 2024 and March 2025.

The application process for the re-examiners will begin on March 31 and a circular in this regared will be issued separately, the board said.

Maharashtra SSC Result 2024: Link 3

For further details, students can check the Maharashtra board’s website.

Elevate your career with VIT’s MBA programme that has been designed by its acclaimed faculty & stands out as a beacon for working professionals. Explore now!

Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
Exam and College Guide
News / Education / Board Exams / Maharashtra SSC results 2024 declared, link at 1 pm on mahresult.nic.in
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, May 27, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On