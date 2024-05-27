Kerala PSC Recruitment 2024: Apply for Junior Health Inspector Gr.II posts at keralapsc.gov.in

Kerala Public Service Commission has invited applications for Junior Health Inspector Gr.II posts. Eligible Scheduled Tribe candidates can apply online through the official website of Kerala PSC at keralapsc.gov.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 9 posts in the organisation. Kerala PSC Recruitment 2024: Apply for Junior Health Inspector Gr.II posts

The scale of pay is ₹31,100-66.800/-. The last date to apply for the post is till June 19, 2024. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

Alappuzha – 02 posts

Palakkad – 02 posts

Thrissur - 02 posts

Kozhikode -02 posts

Kannur -01 post

Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification

General: ass in Plus 2 with Science subjects or its equivalent examination from recognized institutions.

Technical: Diploma in Health Inspector course conducted by Director of Health Services or by any other institution recognized by Government of Kerala.

Age Limit

The age limit of the candidate should be between 18 to 41 years of age. Candidates born between 02.01.1983 and 01.01.2006 (both dates included) are eligible to apply for this post.

How to apply

Candidates can follow the steps given below to apply for the post online.

Visit the official website of Kerala PSC at keralapsc.gov.in.

Click on one time registration link and register yourself.

Login to the account and click on the post.

A new page will open where apply now button will be available.

Click on the link and fill the application form.

Once done, upload the necessary documents.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

If a Written/OMR/Online Test is conducted as part of this selection, candidate shall submit a confirmation for writing the examination through their One Time Registration Profile. Such candidate alone can generate and download the admission tickets in the last 15 days till the date of test. For more related details candidates can check the official website of Kerala PSC.