 Kerala PSC Recruitment 2024: Apply for Junior Health Inspector Gr.II posts at keralapsc.gov.in - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, May 27, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Kerala PSC Recruitment 2024: Apply for Junior Health Inspector Gr.II posts at keralapsc.gov.in

ByHT Education Desk
May 27, 2024 01:53 PM IST

Kerala PSC will recruit candidates for Junior Health Inspector Gr.II posts. Candidates can apply at keralapsc.gov.in.

Kerala Public Service Commission has invited applications for Junior Health Inspector Gr.II posts. Eligible Scheduled Tribe candidates can apply online through the official website of Kerala PSC at keralapsc.gov.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 9 posts in the organisation.

Kerala PSC Recruitment 2024: Apply for Junior Health Inspector Gr.II posts
Kerala PSC Recruitment 2024: Apply for Junior Health Inspector Gr.II posts

The scale of pay is 31,100-66.800/-. The last date to apply for the post is till June 19, 2024. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Direct link of One Time Registration 

Vacancy Details

  • Alappuzha – 02 posts
  • Palakkad – 02 posts
  • Thrissur - 02 posts
  • Kozhikode -02 posts
  • Kannur -01 post

Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification

General: ass in Plus 2 with Science subjects or its equivalent examination from recognized institutions.

Technical: Diploma in Health Inspector course conducted by Director of Health Services or by any other institution recognized by Government of Kerala.

Age Limit

The age limit of the candidate should be between 18 to 41 years of age. Candidates born between 02.01.1983 and 01.01.2006 (both dates included) are eligible to apply for this post.

How to apply

Candidates can follow the steps given below to apply for the post online.

  • Visit the official website of Kerala PSC at keralapsc.gov.in.
  • Click on one time registration link and register yourself.
  • Login to the account and click on the post.
  • A new page will open where apply now button will be available.
  • Click on the link and fill the application form.
  • Once done, upload the necessary documents.
  • Click on submit and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

If a Written/OMR/Online Test is conducted as part of this selection, candidate shall submit a confirmation for writing the examination through their One Time Registration Profile. Such candidate alone can generate and download the admission tickets in the last 15 days till the date of test. For more related details candidates can check the official website of Kerala PSC.

Official Notice Here

Elevate your career with VIT’s MBA programme that has been designed by its acclaimed faculty & stands out as a beacon for working professionals. Explore now!

Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
Exam and College Guide
News / Education / Employment News / Kerala PSC Recruitment 2024: Apply for Junior Health Inspector Gr.II posts at keralapsc.gov.in
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, May 27, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On