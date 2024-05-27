 Manipur HSLC Result 2024: BSEM Class 10th results declared, direct link & how to check here - Hindustan Times
Manipur HSLC Result 2024: BSEM Class 10th results declared, direct link & how to check here

ByHT Education Desk
May 27, 2024 03:34 PM IST

Manipur HSLC Result 2024 has been declared. Direct link and how to check BSEM Class 10th results given here.

The Board of Secondary Education Manipur has declared Manipur HSLC Result 2024 on May 27, 2024. Candidates who have appeared for Class 10 board examination in the state can check the BSEM Class 10th results on the official website of BSEM at bsem.nic.in. The result link will also be available at Manipur Result website at manresults.nic.in. Manipur HSLC Result 2024 Live Updates

Manipur HSLC Result 2024: BSEM Class 10th results declared, direct link here

Direct link to check Manipur HSLC Result 2024

To check the Manipur 10th result 2024 online, appeared candidates are required to have their roll code and roll number. All the candidates appeared in HSLC examination can follow the steps given below to check the scores.

Manipur HSLC Result 2024: How to check

  • Visit the official website of Manipur Result at manresults.nic.in.
  • Click on Manipur HSLC Result 2024 link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the result and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

This year around 38000 students have appeared for Class 10 board exam across the state. The BSEM HSLC examination was conducted from March 15 to April 3, 2024 at various exam centres in Manipur. The examination across 154 centres in both the valley and the hill areas.

In 2023, the Class 10 results was announced on June 25. For more related details candidates can check the official website of BSEM.

News / Education / Board Exams / Manipur HSLC Result 2024: BSEM Class 10th results declared, direct link & how to check here
