Manipur HSLC Result 2024 Live: BSEM Class 10 marks releasing today at 3 PM, latest updates here
The Board of Secondary Education Manipur, BSEM, is set to announce the results of the Class 10 examinations today May 27, at 3 PM. Students who appeared in the exam can check/download their scorecards from the official website of BSEM at bsem.nic.in. The results can also be downloaded from manresults.nic.in....Read More
To check their results, students will have to use details such as their Roll Number and Roll Code.
Along with the results, the Manipur board will also share other important details such as pass percentage, gender-wise performance, toppers’ list and more.
This year, the Class 10 examinations were from March 15 to April 3. The examination was across 154 centers in both the valley and the hill areas.
In 2023, the BSEM Class 10 results were declared on June 15. A total of 38,127 students including 8130 students of Government schools, 1520 students of aided schools, and 28,477 students of private schools appeared in the examination.
Manipur HSLC Result 2024 Live: Where to check results?
bsem.nic.in
manresults.nic.in
Manipur HSLC Result 2024 Live: Keep these credentials ready
- Roll Code
- Roll Number
Manipur HSLC Result 2024 Live: Results to be out at 3 PM
Manipur HSLC Result 2024 Live: When was examination conducted?
The BSEM Manipur Class 10 examinations were conducted from March 15 to April 3.
Manipur HSLC Result 2024 Live: What was the pass percentage in 2023?
In 2023, the pass percentage of Manipur Class 10 results was 82 %.
Manipur HSLC Result 2024 Live: Direct link to be shared on HT Portal
Once the results are released, the direct link to check the scores will be shared on the HT Portal.
Manipur HSLC Result 2024 Live: What other details will be shared along with results?
The Manipur Board will be sharing important details such as pass percentage, toppers' list, gender-wise percentage, district-wise performance, and more, along with the results.
Manipur HSLC Result 2024 Live: How to check scores when results are out?
- Visit to the official website of BSEM at bsem.nic.in.
- On the home page, click on the BSEM 10th results link available.
- Enter credentials on the login page and click on submit.
- Check your results displayed on the screen.
- Download and keep a printout of the same for further need.
Manipur HSLC Result 2024 Live: What are the credentials required to check scores?
To check the BSEM Class 10 results, students will need to enter their Roll Code and Roll Number as login credentials.
Manipur HSLC Result 2024 Live: Websites to check when results are out
When released. the BSEM Class 10th results will be available on bsem.nic.in. The results can also be downloaded from manresults.nic.in.
Manipur HSLC Result 2024 Live: Result timing
Manipur HSLC Result 2024 Live: BSEM Class 10 results today
The Board of of Secondary Education Manipur will be declaring the Manipur Class 10 results today.