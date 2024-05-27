Edit Profile
    Live

    Manipur HSLC Result 2024 Live: BSEM Class 10 marks releasing today at 3 PM, latest updates here

    May 27, 2024 1:31 PM IST
    The Board of Secondary Education Manipur, BSEM, will be releasing the Class 10 results today at 3 PM. Follow the blog for the latest updates.
    Manipur HSLC Result 2024 Live: BSEM 10th results today at 3 PM. (HT File image)
    The Board of Secondary Education Manipur, BSEM, is set to announce the results of the Class 10 examinations today May 27, at 3 PM. Students who appeared in the exam can check/download their scorecards from the official website of BSEM at bsem.nic.in. The results can also be downloaded from manresults.nic.in....Read More

    To check their results, students will have to use details such as their Roll Number and Roll Code.

    Along with the results, the Manipur board will also share other important details such as pass percentage, gender-wise performance, toppers’ list and more.

    This year, the Class 10 examinations were from March 15 to April 3. The examination was across 154 centers in both the valley and the hill areas.

    In 2023, the BSEM Class 10 results were declared on June 15. A total of 38,127 students including 8130 students of Government schools, 1520 students of aided schools, and 28,477 students of private schools appeared in the examination.

    Follow the blog for the latest updates on Manipur BSEM Class 10 results, direct link, pass percentage and more.

    Follow all the updates here:
    May 27, 2024 1:31 PM IST

    Manipur HSLC Result 2024 Live: Where to check results?

    bsem.nic.in

    manresults.nic.in

    May 27, 2024 1:25 PM IST

    Manipur HSLC Result 2024 Live: Keep these credentials ready

    1. Roll Code
    2. Roll Number
    May 27, 2024 1:21 PM IST

    Manipur HSLC Result 2024 Live: Results to be out at 3 PM

    The BSEM Class 10 results will be released at 3 PM today.

    May 27, 2024 1:20 PM IST

    Manipur HSLC Result 2024 Live: When was examination conducted?

    The BSEM Manipur Class 10 examinations were conducted from March 15 to April 3.

    May 27, 2024 1:17 PM IST

    Manipur HSLC Result 2024 Live: What was the pass percentage in 2023?

    In 2023, the pass percentage of Manipur Class 10 results was 82 %.

    May 27, 2024 1:15 PM IST

    Manipur HSLC Result 2024 Live: Direct link to be shared on HT Portal

    Once the results are released, the direct link to check the scores will be shared on the HT Portal.

    May 27, 2024 1:13 PM IST

    Manipur HSLC Result 2024 Live: What other details will be shared along with results?

    The Manipur Board will be sharing important details such as pass percentage, toppers' list, gender-wise percentage, district-wise performance, and more, along with the results.

    May 27, 2024 1:11 PM IST

    Manipur HSLC Result 2024 Live: How to check scores when results are out?

    1. Visit to the official website of BSEM at bsem.nic.in.
    2. On the home page, click on the BSEM 10th results link available.
    3. Enter credentials on the login page and click on submit.
    4. Check your results displayed on the screen.
    5. Download and keep a printout of the same for further need.
    May 27, 2024 1:09 PM IST

    Manipur HSLC Result 2024 Live: What are the credentials required to check scores?

    To check the BSEM Class 10 results, students will need to enter their Roll Code and Roll Number as login credentials.

    May 27, 2024 1:07 PM IST

    Manipur HSLC Result 2024 Live: Websites to check when results are out

    When released. the BSEM Class 10th results will be available on bsem.nic.in. The results can also be downloaded from manresults.nic.in.

    May 27, 2024 1:05 PM IST

    Manipur HSLC Result 2024 Live: Result timing

    The BSEM Class 10 results will be released at 3 PM today.

    May 27, 2024 1:02 PM IST

    Manipur HSLC Result 2024 Live: BSEM Class 10 results today

    The Board of of Secondary Education Manipur will be declaring the Manipur Class 10 results today.

