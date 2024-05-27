Manipur HSLC Result 2024 Live: BSEM Class 10 marks releasing today at 3 PM, latest updates here

The Board of Secondary Education Manipur, BSEM, is set to announce the results of the Class 10 examinations today May 27, at 3 PM. Students who appeared in the exam can check/download their scorecards from the official website of BSEM at bsem.nic.in. The results can also be downloaded from manresults.nic.in....Read More

To check their results, students will have to use details such as their Roll Number and Roll Code.

Along with the results, the Manipur board will also share other important details such as pass percentage, gender-wise performance, toppers’ list and more.

This year, the Class 10 examinations were from March 15 to April 3. The examination was across 154 centers in both the valley and the hill areas.

In 2023, the BSEM Class 10 results were declared on June 15. A total of 38,127 students including 8130 students of Government schools, 1520 students of aided schools, and 28,477 students of private schools appeared in the examination.

Follow the blog for the latest updates on Manipur BSEM Class 10 results, direct link, pass percentage and more.