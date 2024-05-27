 RBSE Class 10 results 2024: 5 quick steps to check Rajasthan Board 10th scores when released, details here - Hindustan Times
Monday, May 27, 2024
RBSE Class 10 results 2024: 5 quick steps to check Rajasthan Board 10th scores when released, details here

ByHT Education Desk
May 27, 2024 06:17 PM IST

The RBSE is expected to declare the Class 10 results soon. Learn the 5 steps to check the results on the official website.

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education, RBSE, is expected to release the 10th Board Results 2024 soon. When released, students who took the examinations can check their results on the official website at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

RBSE Class 10 results 2024: Check the 5 quick steps to check Rajasthan Board 10th scores when released. (HT File Image)
RBSE Class 10 results 2024: Check the 5 quick steps to check Rajasthan Board 10th scores when released. (HT File Image)

Now, even as anticipation grows on the result date and time, it is advisable to know the steps to check the scores beforehand to avoid any confusion or delays on the day the results are declared.

In this article, we will look at the steps to check the results on the official website.

Here’s how to check the RBSE 10th Results 2024 in 5 quick steps:

1. Visit the official website of RBSE at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

2. Click on the Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2024 link available on the homepage.

3. Enter the login details as asked and click on submit.

4. Check the results and download the page.

5. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

It may be mentioned here that the results are expected to be declared at a press conference to be held by RBSE officials. Other details such as pass percentage, toppers list, and gender-wise performance, have also been shared for Class 10 during the press conference.

The RBSE Class 10, or Madhyamik CWSN examination, was conducted from March 7 to March 27, 2024, in a single shift- from 8.30 am to 12.45 pm.

In 2023, the Rajasthan Board declared the Class 10 results on June 2.

Meanwhile, the RBSE has already declared the Class 12 results for all three streams (Arts, Science, and Commerce) on May 20, 2024. The pass percentage in the Arts stream has been recorded at 96.88 %, whereas 97.73% has been registered in the Science stream. In Commerce, the pass percentage has been recorded at 98.95%.

