Saturday, Jul 20, 2024
NEET UG Result 2024 released, here's how to check marks city and centre wise

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
Jul 20, 2024 11:46 AM IST

NEET UG Result 2024 released. Follow the steps to check marks online.

National Testing Agency, NTA has released NEET UG Result 2024. Candidates who have appeared for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test can check the results on the official website of NTA NEET at exams.nta.ac.in/NEET/. The results can also be checked on neet.ntaonline.in. NEET UG 2024 Result Live Updates

This year, the NEET UG main examination was conducted on May 5, 2024. The results for NEET UG main exam was announced on June 4, 2024. Around 24 lakh candidates appeared for the examination.

The re-test was conducted on June 23, 2024 and the result was announced on June 30, 2024. A total of 1563 candidates appeared for the examination.

NEET UG Result 2024: How to check marks online

All the appeared candidates can follow the steps given below to check the scores online on website.

  • Visit the official website of NTA NEET.
  • Click on NEET UG Result 2024 link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • The result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the result and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of NEET.

