WB TET Result 2023 awaited: Where, how to check WBBPE TET scores

West Bengal Board of Primary Education, WBBPE will announce WB TET Result 2023 in due course of time. Candidates who have appeared for West Bengal Teacher Eligibility Test can check the results on the official website of WBBPE at wbbpeonline.com. The WBBPE TET scores can also be available on wbbprimaryeducation.org.

The West Bengal Teacher Eligibility Test was held on December 24, 2023 across the state. The examination was conducted in single shift- from 12 noon to 2.30 pm. The provisional answer key was released on May 7 and the objection window was opened on May 10, 2024. The last date to raise objection was till June 9, 2024.

WB TET Result 2023: How to check

To check the WBTET results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of WBBPE.

Click on WB TET Result 2023 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

WBTET is a state level exam conducted across the state by WBBPE as per National Council for Teachers’ Education (NCTE) guidelines. WB TET exam comprises of two papers- Paper 1 and Paper 2. Both papers comprise 150 multiple-choice questions and the exam duration is 2 hours 30 minutes. WB TET Paper 1 is conducted for candidates who want to teach Classes 1 to 5 (Primary Teachers) and Paper 2 is conducted for Upper Primary Teachers who want to teach Classes 6 to 8. For more related details candidates can check the official website of WBTET.