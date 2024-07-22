IITD’s Certificate Programme in Hybrid Electric Vehicles Design: Sustainability on the road

In the era of climate change, electric vehicles (EV) and hybrid electric vehicles (HEV) are crucial for reducing carbon emissions and reliance on fossil fuels. They offer cleaner, more efficient transportation options, significantly lowering greenhouse gases. Embracing these technologies is vital for promoting environmental sustainability and mitigating the adverse effects of global warming. The Certificate Programme in Hybrid Electric Vehicles Design programme from Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi (IITD) is designed to train future engineers and professionals in understanding the challenges and workings of electric vehicles as a whole. This programme from IITD offers to be a link between traditional automotive engineering with the rapidly growing field of electric vehicles. Certificate Programme in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEVs) Design, IITD: HEVs blend efficiency and power for a greener driving experience.

Data shows how electric vehicles are the need of the hour. As per a report in Care Edge Report 2024, a total of 1.53 million EVs were sold in India in 2023. There has been a 150% increase in e-car sales in FY2023 over FY2022, according to JMK Research & Analytics' Annual India EV Report Card FY2023. The EVs sale is expected to increase in 2024 as well. As per Counterpoint Report 2024, there will be a 66% expected increase in EV sales in India in 2024.

Overview

This curriculumfrom IITD provides students with the necessary skills and knowledge to understand and manage the complexities of modern electric vehicle technology. It prepares them for the future of the automotive industry and the shift towards more sustainable transportation options.



Taught by the well-known faculty of IIT Delhi's Centre for Automotive Research and Tribology (CART), this programme supports the goals of the Government of India’s FAME scheme. It aims to advance electric vehicle technology and promote eco-friendly transportation in line with national objectives.

Programme Highlights

Here is a deep dive into the details of what this programme entails.



1) Live online classes taught by renowned IIT Delhi faculty

2) Professionals will be a part of capstone project closely mentored by IIT Delhi faculty to ensure participants receive expert guidance and support throughout their research.

3) A key component of the programme is the capstone project, closely guided by IIT Delhi faculty. This project allows participants to apply their learning to real-world challenges, demonstrating their proficiency in HEV design.

4) Gain industry-aligned insights from programme directors with two years of successful course delivery in the UK, collaborating with automotive giants like Ford and Dyson.

5) Access to a professional network within the automotive industry, facilitating connections and opportunities for career advancement and collaboration.

6 ) A certification awarded by IIT Delhi, recognised for its excellence and credibility in academic and professional circles worldwide.

7) Professionals will acquire practical learning through real-world case studies that enhance understanding and prepare them for practical challenges in their field.

8) Professionals will participate in practical problem-solving demonstrations using industry-standard tools like MATLAB, Simulink, and Python.

9) Professionals will also receive an introduction to software and simulations. Professionals will gain an overview of GT Suite to simulate and optimise diverse aspects of vehicle performance, emphasising the enhancement of battery efficiency and functionality in EVs and HEVs. Participants will also experience CarSim, receiving a demonstration of its capabilities in EV and HEV contexts.

Who Is This Programme For?

1) Engineers in mechanical, electrical, automotive, and related fields aiming to build a solid foundation in EV/HEV technology.

2) Professionals shifting from traditional internal combustion engine technology to EVs and HEVs.

3) Professionals looking to strengthen their expertise in the EV/HEV sector.

Programme Modules

This programme gives a detailed understanding of traditional automotive engineering and electric vehicle technology. Check out all the details that are part of the course - Elementary Thermodynamics, Internal Combustion Engines (ICE), AHE (Automotive Hybridisation and Electrification), Electric Machines, Propulsion Technology, Energy Storage Systems and Battery Modelling and Testing.

Case studies, real-world examples, and numerical illustrations are integral components across multiple course modules. Through practical exercises, professionals will develop skills in using these software platforms to analyse, model, and simulate complex engineering systems in electric and hybrid electric vehicle technology.

Learning Takeaways

At the end of this programme, students will be able to understand better how electric vehicles technology works. Here are some key learning takeaways from this course.

Identify the design parameters, operating characteristics, and internal combustion engine performance metrics.

Carefully examine the various reasons for hybridising and electrifying vehicles.

Understand the needs and how hybrid electric vehicle technology works, including how different technologies are integrated together

Learn about the various ways electric vehicles (EVs) and hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs) provide benefits.

Discover the power electronics and drive systems commonly used in modern electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EVs and HEVs).

Learn about contemporary energy storage systems and how to model batteries.



Programme Details

Duration: 6 Months, Live Online

Programme Fee: ₹1,10,000 (with applicable GST)

Eligibility: Any Graduate/ Diploma holders

Technical Orientation: September 29, 2024

Classes Start on October 13, 2024

About IITD

The Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT Delhi) is one of the 5 initial IITs established for training, research, and development in science, engineering, and technology in India. Established as the College of Engineering in 1961, the Institute was later declared an Institution of National Importance under the “Institutes of Technology (Amendment) Act, 1963” and was renamed as “Indian Institute of Technology Delhi”.

It was then accorded the status of a Deemed University with powers to decide its own academic policy, to conduct its own examinations, and to award its own degrees. Since its inception, over 48000 have graduated from IIT Delhi in various disciplines including Engineering, Physical Sciences, Management, and Humanities & Social Sciences. Of these, nearly 5070 received PhD degrees. The rest obtained a master’s degree in engineering, Sciences and Business Administration. These alumni today work as scientists, technologists, business managers, and entrepreneurs. There are several alumni who have moved away from their original disciplines and have taken to administrative services, active politics, or are with NGOs. In doing so, they have contributed significantly to the building of this nation, and to industrialisation around the world.