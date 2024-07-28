 ICAI CA Foundation June 2024 result expected tomorrow on icai.nic.in, details here - Hindustan Times
Sunday, Jul 28, 2024
New Delhi
ICAI CA Foundation June 2024 result expected tomorrow on icai.nic.in, details here

ByHT Education Desk
Jul 28, 2024 04:01 PM IST

ICAI CA Foundation Result 2024: The result is likely to be announced in the late evening, the institute said.

ICAI CA Foundation Result 2024: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is expected to declare the Chartered Accountancy (CA) Foundation June 2024 results tomorrow, July 29. When announced, the candidates can check the ICAI CA Foundation results on the official website of the institute, icai.nic.in. The result is likely to be announced in the late evening, the institute said.

ICAI CA Foundation June 2024 result likely tomorrow on icai.nic.in(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
To download scorecards, candidates must use their registration numbers and roll numbers.

“The result of the Chartered Accountants Foundation Examination held in June 2024 is likely to be declared on Monday, (Late evening) the 29th July 2024 and the same can be accessed by candidates on the website icai.nic.in It may be noted that for accessing the result at the above mentioned website the candidate shall have to enter his/her registration no. along with his/her roll number,” the official notification issued by the institute reads.

How to check ICAI CA Foundation result 2024?

Students can check the ICAI CA Foundation results by following the steps mentioned below:

  1. Open the ICAI result website, icai.nic.in.
  2. On the home page, open the CA Foundation exam result link.
  3. Enter your roll number and registration number on spaces provided for it.
  4. When done, submit the details.
  5. The result will be displayed on the next page.
  6. Check your marks and download the scorecard.
  7. Take a printout for later use.

Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result
Exam and College Guide
