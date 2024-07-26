ICAI CA Foundation Exam Results 2024 likely to be out on July 29 at icai.nic.in, details inside

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is likely to declare the results of the ICAI CA Foundation Exam 2024 on July 29, 2024. Candidates who appeared for the exam and wish to check the results can visit the official website of ICAI at icai.nic.in. Candidates who would like to check their results need to submit their login credentials in order to access the results. (Hindustan Times)

“The result of the Chartered Accountants Foundation Examination held in June 2024 is likely to be declared on Monday, (Late evening) the 29th July 2024 and the same can be accessed by candidates on the website icai.nic.in It may be noted that for accessing the result at the above mentioned website the candidate shall have to enter his/her registration no. along with his/her roll number,” mentioned a notice on the official website of ICAI.

Candidates who would like to check their results need to submit their login credentials in order to access the results. Login credentials like the registration number and roll number need to be furnished to check the results.

Students who wish to check the ICAI CA Foundation results 2024 can follow the below mentioned steps.

Steps to check ICAI CA Foundation Exam 2024 results:

Visit the official website of ICAI at icai.nic.in

Look out for the link to check ICAI CA Foundation Exam 2024 Results on the home page and click it

A new page appears and candidates are required to furnish their login credentials in order to view the results

Login credentials like registration number and roll number are to be submitted to access the results

On submitting, results will be displayed on the screen

Check the details and save the page

Download the page and take a print out of the same for future needs

For more information, visit the official website of ICAI at at icai.nic.in.

