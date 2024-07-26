 ICAI CA Foundation Exam Results 2024 likely to be out on July 29 at icai.nic.in, details inside - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Jul 26, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

ICAI CA Foundation Exam Results 2024 likely to be out on July 29 at icai.nic.in, details inside

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Tisha Jacob, New Delhi
Jul 26, 2024 04:11 PM IST

Candidates who appeared for the ICAI CA Foundation exam and wish to check the results can visit the official website of ICAI at icai.nic.in.

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is likely to declare the results of the ICAI CA Foundation Exam 2024 on July 29, 2024. Candidates who appeared for the exam and wish to check the results can visit the official website of ICAI at icai.nic.in.

Candidates who would like to check their results need to submit their login credentials in order to access the results. (Hindustan Times)
Candidates who would like to check their results need to submit their login credentials in order to access the results. (Hindustan Times)

“The result of the Chartered Accountants Foundation Examination held in June 2024 is likely to be declared on Monday, (Late evening) the 29th July 2024 and the same can be accessed by candidates on the website icai.nic.in It may be noted that for accessing the result at the above mentioned website the candidate shall have to enter his/her registration no. along with his/her roll number,” mentioned a notice on the official website of ICAI.

Also Read: Increased budgetary outlays for education, as well as enabling reforms, key for India to reclaim its historical place

Candidates who would like to check their results need to submit their login credentials in order to access the results. Login credentials like the registration number and roll number need to be furnished to check the results.

Also Read: CUET UG 2024 final answer key released, here’s how to download from nta.ac.in and other details here

Students who wish to check the ICAI CA Foundation results 2024 can follow the below mentioned steps.

Steps to check ICAI CA Foundation Exam 2024 results:

Visit the official website of ICAI at icai.nic.in

Look out for the link to check ICAI CA Foundation Exam 2024 Results on the home page and click it

A new page appears and candidates are required to furnish their login credentials in order to view the results

Login credentials like registration number and roll number are to be submitted to access the results

On submitting, results will be displayed on the screen

Check the details and save the page

Download the page and take a print out of the same for future needs

For more information, visit the official website of ICAI at at icai.nic.in.

Also Read: Candidates who have appeared for the exam and wish to check their results can visit the official website at dge.tn.gov.in.

Elevate your career with VIT’s MBA programme that has been designed by its acclaimed faculty & stands out as a beacon for working professionals. Explore now!

Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
Share this article
News / Education / Exam Results / ICAI CA Foundation Exam Results 2024 likely to be out on July 29 at icai.nic.in, details inside
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, July 26, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On