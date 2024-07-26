 TN Class 12th Supplementary Result 2024 declared, here's how to check - Hindustan Times
TN Class 12th Supplementary Result 2024 declared, here's how to check

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Tisha Jacob, New Delhi
Jul 26, 2024 01:17 PM IST

Candidates who have appeared for the exam and wish to check their results can visit the official website at dge.tn.gov.in.

Directorate of Government Examinations, DGE, Tamil Nadu, announced the supplementary results of Class 12 on July 26, 2024. Candidates who have appeared for the exam and wish to check the TN Class 12 supplementary exam 2024 results can visit the official website at dge.tn.gov.in.

Once the results are out, candidates can apply for a copy of the answer sheet and recheck. (HT)
Once the results are out, candidates can apply for a copy of the answer sheet and recheck. (HT)

Candidates who would like to check their TN Class 12 supplementary exam results 2024 can submit the login credentials like registration number and date of birth details in order to access the results.

Candidates can apply for a copy of the answer sheet and recheck. Candidates need to note that only those candidates applying for a copy of the answer sheet can apply for re-valuation, informed the official notice.

Candidates who wish to check the results of the Class 12 supplementary exams can follow the below mentioned steps.

Steps to check TN Class 12 supplementary results:

Visit the official website of TN DGE at dge.tn.gov.in

Look out for the link to check Class 12 supplementary results and click it

A new page appears and candidates need to submit their login credentials to view the results.

Login credentials like registration number and date of birth details are needed in order to access the results

On furnishing the login credentials, result will be displayed on the screen

Verify the details and save the page

Download the page and take a print out of the same for future needs

For more information, visit the official website of TN DGE at dge.tn.gov.in

A total of 7,60,606 students appeared for the TN Class 12 examination 2024 of which 7,19,196 students passed. The overall pass percentage was 94.56%.

Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
