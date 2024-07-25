CUET UG 2024 final answer key released, here’s how to download from nta.ac.in and other details here

The National Testing Agency, NTA, has released the final answer key for the Common University Entrance Test for Undergraduate or CUET UG 2024 today, July 25. Candidates who appeared in the examination can download it from the official website at nta.ac.in. CUET UG results 2024 live updates CUET UG 2024 final answer has been released at nta.ac.in. Check the steps to download. (HT file image)

CUET UG 2024: Here’s how to download final answer key:

Visit the official website of NTA at nta.ac.in.

On the home page, click on the links titled Final Answer Keys of CUET(UG)-2024 for OMR Based Test and Final Answer Keys of CUET(UG)-2024 for CBT Based Test.

Enter credentials such as application number and date of birth on the space provided, and log in.

Check the CUET UG final answer key.

Download and keep a printout for future reference.

It may be mentioned here that the CUET UG entrance examination was held on May 15, 16, 17, 18, 21, 22, 24 and 29, 2024 in a hybrid format (computer based test and pen and paper test).

The CUET UG provisional answer key was issued on July 7 and candidates could submit their objections by July 9, 2024.

As such, the CUET result will be prepared and declared using the final answer keys. The NTA had mentioned earlier that “Challenges made by the candidates will be verified by a panel of subject experts. If the challenge of any candidate is found correct, the Answer Key will be revised and applied in the response of all the candidates accordingly. Based on the revised Final Answer Key, the result will be prepared and declared. No individual candidate will be informed about the acceptance/non-acceptance of his/her challenge.”

The NTA is now expected to release the CUET UG 2024 results shortly.

The NTA is now expected to release the CUET UG 2024 results shortly.