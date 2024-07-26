Navigating the CUET: Objective of the test and tips on how to prepare and ace this examination

Once the excitement of the class 12th board exams settles, it is replaced by a new concern for aspiring college-goers—CUET! In the dynamic landscape of higher education today, CUET (Common University Entrance Test) stands out as a crucial opportunity for students aspiring to pursue undergraduate, postgraduate, doctoral, and various diploma and certification programs. Formerly known as the Central Universities Common Entrance Test (CUCET), the National Testing Agency (NTA) conducts this exam. Preparation for CUET requires a strategic approach, beginning with a comprehensive understanding of the exam structure. (File)

Objective of CUET

By adopting a uniform examination format, CUET ensures a fair and transparent evaluation of all applicants, irrespective of their educational backgrounds or the institutions they have previously studied. The primary objective of this exam is to provide students with a wide array of choices when selecting the right course and institution for their future endeavours. CUET not only assesses the academic strengths of candidates but also evaluates their skills and aptitude, ensuring a comprehensive evaluation process that aids in making informed decisions about higher education.

Preparing methodically is the key to succeed in CUET

Strategic preparation

Preparation for CUET requires a strategic approach, beginning with a comprehensive understanding of the exam structure. By aligning the preparation strategy with the format of the CUET exam, aspirants can enhance their readiness and confidence, ensuring they are well-prepared.

Time Management

Considering the time constraints of the exam, learning the skill to manage time effectively is essential. Mastering this

plays a pivotal role in preparing effectively for any exam. This understanding allows students to allocate their study time effectively, focusing on core concepts and practice the relevant question types. Students should start their preparation early to allow ample time to cover all topics thoroughly. Solving previous years' papers and mock tests will help them assess their progress and identify areas that require improvement.

Identify and prioritise weak areas

Students need to identify the difficult subjects that require special attention and focus during the preparation. They can allocate dedicated study sessions to strengthen these areas, using a variety of study methods and resources to improve their understanding.

Plan a timetable

Having planned up a good study schedule according to the exam and subjects can lead to great outcomes. But for many students, making a study plan is difficult. So, students can start with setting realistic goals for each day, week and month and track their performance. This would ensure that aspirant consistently engages with the exam material, allowing for structured and thorough preparation.

Understand the scoring pattern

Understanding the scoring pattern of CUET exam is essential for effective preparation. This would help aspirants strategically plan their approach and prepare by grasping how marks are distributed across different sections and question types. This would help students to prioritize their efforts accordingly. This would boost the aspirants' confidence, helping them perform better in their exam.

Stress management

This is one of most important yet overshadowed points during the preparation. The journey of preparation can also be quite overwhelming for some students. To manage this stress, it is crucial for students to have a balanced approach towards preparation by prioritizing their mental well-being and seeking help from teachers and family when required.

Preparing for any exam requires dedication, consistency in effort, confidence and most importantly the strategy. By prioritizing a strategic approach of preparation, mastering the skill of time management, and understanding the scoring pattern of the exam, aspirants can confidently navigate CUET. With focus on excellence and preparedness, students can embark on their CUET journey fully equipped to achieve their desired goals and make significant contributions to the career they choose.

(Author Professor Parimal Mandke is Vice President, NIIT University. Views expressed are personal.)