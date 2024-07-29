RRB JE Recruitment 2024: Registration window opens tomorrow, check steps to apply and other details

Railway Recruitment Boards, RRBs will open the application window for Junior Engineer posts on Tuesday, July 30. Eligible candidates who want to apply can do so on the official website of the state RRBs. RRB JE Recruitment 2024: Registration window will open on July 30, 2024. Check the steps to apply. (Representative image)

Notably, the application window will be open till August 29, 2024, following which the window for corrections in the application form and payment will be opened from August 30 to September 8, 2024.

Also read: RRB JE Recruitment 2024: Notification for 7951 posts out at rrbald.gov.in, details here

It may be mentioned here that the recruitment is being conducted to fill up 7951 posts in the organisation. Of the 7951 posts, 7934 are for Junior Engineer, Depot Material Superintendent, and Chemical & Metallurgical Assistant posts, and 17 are for Chemical Supervisor / Research and Metallurgical Supervisor / Research.

While applying, all candidates have to pay an application fee of ₹500. They will be refunded ₹400 duly deducting bank charges, on appearing in 1st stage CBT (Computer Based Test).

However, reserved category candidates need to pay a fee of ₹250 which will be refunded duly deducting bank charges as applicable, on appearing in 1st stage CBT.

Online fee payment can be through internet banking, debit/credit cards, or UPI. All applicable service charges shall be borne by the candidate.

It may also be mentioned here that the applications are only open for candidates who fall between 18 to 36 years of age, and those who meet the educational qualification as prescribed by the board.

Also read: RRB JE Recruitment 2024: Check eligibility, pay scale, selection process and other important details

The selection process includes two stages of Computer Based Test (CBT), followed by document verification (DV) and medical examination (ME). The computer-based test will be of two stages- the first stage and the second stage. There will be a negative marking of 1/3rd mark of the allotted mark for every wrong answer in CBT.

Phase 1 CBT will have a total of 100 questions and the time allotted is 90 minutes. (120 minutes for PwBD candidates), whereas Phase 2 of CBT will have a total of 150 questions and students will have 120 minutes to complete (160 minutes for PwBD candidates).

Also read: RBI Officers Recruitment 2024: Apply for 94 posts at rbi.org.in, details here

RRB JE Recruitment 2024: How to apply

Visit the official website of RRBs

On the home page, click on the RRB Junior Engineer Recruitment 2024 link

Register and enter the credentials as asked.

Submit the necessary documents and pay the application fee.

Submit the application form and download the confirmation page.

Keep a printed copy of the same for future reference.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the RRBs' official website.