 RBI Officers Recruitment 2024: Apply for 94 posts at rbi.org.in, details here
Saturday, Jul 27, 2024
RBI Officers Recruitment 2024: Apply for 94 posts at rbi.org.in, details here

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
Jul 27, 2024 04:13 PM IST

RBI will recruit candidates for Officer posts. Eligible candidates can apply online at rbi.org.in.

Reserve Bank of India, RBI has invited applications for Officer posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of RBI at rbi.org.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 94 posts in the organization.

RBI Officers Recruitment 2024: Apply for 94 posts at rbi.org.in, details here (Reuters)
RBI Officers Recruitment 2024: Apply for 94 posts at rbi.org.in, details here (Reuters)

The last date to apply is till August 16, 2024. The phase I and Phase II eamination will be held in September and October 2024. The dates for the same is given on the Detailed Notification given below.

Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts should have graduation degree in any discipline /Equivalent technical or professional qualification with minimum 60% marks (50% for SC/ST/PwBD applicants) or Post-Graduation in any discipline / Equivalent technical or professional qualification with minimum 55% marks (pass marks for SC/ST/PwBD applicants) in aggregate of all semesters / years.

Selection Process

The selection process comprises of Phase I, Phase II and interview. The Phase I examination will comprise a single Paper for 200 marks and will be held on September 08, 2024. Depending on the number of candidates, the examination may be held in multiple shifts and on some other days also.

The Phase-II Online Examination will be conducted on October 19, 2024 only for the candidates who are shortlisted on the basis of results of Phase-I and based on the cut-off decided by the Board. The Phase-II examination will be in shifts.

Candidates will be shortlisted for the Interview, based on aggregate of marks obtained in Phase-II (Paper-I +Paper-II +Paper-III).

Application Fees

The application fee is 100+18% GST for SC/ST/PwBD category, 850+18% GST for General/ OBC/ EWS category. The payment can be made by using Debit Cards (RuPay/Visa/MasterCard/Maestro), Credit Cards, Internet Banking, IMPS, Cash Cards/ Mobile Wallets, UPI. For more related details candidates can check the official website of RBI.

Detailed Notification Here 

