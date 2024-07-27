UPSC CAPF AC Admit Cards released, direct link to download, vacancies and other important details here

The Union Public Service Commission, UPSC, on Friday released the admit cards for the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) Assistant Commandant (AC) Examination 2024. Candidates who are appearing in the examination can download their hall tickets from the official website of the UPSC at upsc.gov.in. UPSC CAPF AC Admit Card released at upsc.gov.in. Direct link to download is given here.

To download the UPSC CAPF AC hall tickets, candidates will need to enter details such as their Registration ID or Roll Number.

It may be mentioned here that the UPSC CAPF AC examination 2024 will be conducted on August 4 for two papers – Paper I and Paper II. Paper I consisting of General Ability and Intelligence, will be held from 10 AM to 12 PM, whereas Paper II, which deals with General Studies, Essay, and Comprehension, will be conducted in the second half, from 2 PM to 5 PM. Paper I will consist of 250 marks, whereas Paper II will be held for 200 marks.

The commission had stated that Paper I would be evaluated first and evaluation of Paper II would be done only for those candidates who obtain the minimum qualifying marks in Paper I.

Notably, registrations for the UPSC CAPF AC 2024 began on April 24 and candidates could apply till May 14.

Through the examination, the UPSC aims to fill tentatively 506 Assistant Commandant vacancies. The break-up of vacancies is given below:

BSF: 186

CRF: 120

CISF: 100

ITBP: 58

SSB: 42

Candidates who qualify in the written exam will proceed to the next stage of the selection process, including physical efficiency tests (PET), interview or personality tests, and medical examinations.

UPSC CAPF AC 2024: How to download the hall ticket

Visit the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in

On the home page, go to the Admit Cards section

On the new window, click on the link that reads ‘E-Admit Cards for various Examinations of UPSC.’

Click on the admit card download button for CENTRAL ARMED POLICE FORCES (ACs) EXAMINATION, 2024.

Read the instructions carefully and proceed further.

Enter details such as Registration ID or Roll Number.

The UPSC CAPF AC Admit Card 2024 will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download it.

Keep a printed copy of the same for further need.

For more information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.