TS EAMCET Counselling 2024: Phase 2 certificate verification begins at tgeapcet.nic.in, check details and schedule here

Telangana Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has commenced the Phase 2 certificate verification process for TS EAMCET 2024 from today, July 27, 2024. The certificate verification is being done for those candidates whose slots are already booked. TS EAMCET Counselling 2024: Phase 2 certificate verification begins at tgeapcet.nic.in. (HT representative image)

As per the schedule, the candidates can select their options after the certificate verification till tomorrow, July 28, 2024. The freezing of options will also done on July 28th itself.

The provisional allotment of seats for second phase will be on July 31, 2024. The Payment of Tuition Fee and Self Reporting through the website and reporting at the college will be done between July 31 to August 2, 2024.

The college joining details will be informed to candidates on August 4, 2024.

It may be mentioned here that, candidates who have got allotment in the second phase but have not reported at the allotted college are not permitted to exercise options in the Final Phase of Counselling, as informed by the official notice.

Furthermore, the physical reporting of the candidate at the allotted college after the Second Phase allotment is mandatory. Candidates also need to hand over a set of Xerox copies of the Certificates and Original Transfer Certificate (T.C) at the allotted college.

Notably, the online filing of basic information, payment of processing fee and slot, booking for selection of helpline center, date and time to attend for certificate verification for not attended candidates in the first phase commenced on July 26, 2024.

TSCHE declared the TS EAMCET 2024 seat allotment result for Phase 1 on July 19, 2024.

Candidates are advised to visit the official website of TS EAMCET for more information.