CTET July 2024 Answer Key: Objection window closes today at ctet.nic.in, direct link here

Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE will close the objection window for CTET July 2024 Answer Key on July 27, 2024. Candidates who want to raise objections can find the link on the official website of CBSE CTET at ctet.nic.in. The link to raise objections will remain active till 11.59 pm today. CTET July 2024 Answer Key: Objection window closes today, direct link here

As per the official notice, to raise objection against any question, candidates will have to pay ₹1000/- per question as processing fee. The processing fee should be paid through credit/ debit card only.

To raise objections against the answer key, candidates can follow these steps given below.

CTET July 2024 Answer Key: How to raise objections

Visit the official website of CBSE CTET at ctet.nic.in.

Click on CTET July 2024 Answer Key objection link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your answer key will be displayed.

Now select the question you want to raise objection for and enter your answer.

Once done, upload the necessary documents supporting your answer.

Make the payment of processing fee.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

SSC CGL 2024: Last date to apply today for 17727 posts at ssc.gov.in, direct link here

The official notice reads, “If the challenge is accepted by the Board i.e. if any mistake is noticed by the subject experts in the answer key, a policy decision will be notified and the fee shall be refunded. The refund (if any) will be transferred online to the concerned credit/debit card account, so the candidates are advised to pay from their own credit/debit card. The decision of Board on the challenges shall be final and no further communication will be entertained.”

Central Teacher Eligibility Test, CTET 2024 was conducted on July 7, 2024. The OMR answer sheet and answer key was released on July 24, 2024. For more related details candidates can check the official website of CBSE CTET.