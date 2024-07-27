Staff Selection Commission will close the registration window for SSC CGL 2024 on July 27, 2024. Candidates who want to apply for Combined Graduate Level Examination-2024 can find the direct link on the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in. The link will expire at 23.00 hours today. The last date for making the online fee payment is till July 28, 2024. SSC CGL 2024: Last date to apply today for 17727 posts at ssc.gov.in, direct link here

The application form correction window will open on August 10 and will close on August 11, 2024. This recruitment drive will fill up 17727 posts in the organization.

SSC Steno Grade C & D Exam 2024: Registration for 2006 approx. vacancies begin at ssc.gov.in, direct link here

The age limit varies from post to post. For some, it is 18-30 years; for some other posts, it is 18-32 and 18-27 years, and for a few posts, it is 20-30 years. The cut-off date for determining the age limit is August 1.

SSC CGL 2024: How to apply

All those candidates who are eligible to apply online can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in.

Click on SSC CGL 2024 link available on the home page.

Enter the registration details and click on submit.

Now login to the account and fill the application form.

Once done, make the payment of application fee.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

To apply for SSC CGL 2024, candidates need to pay ₹100 as the application fee. However, women and candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) and Ex-servicemen (ESM) eligible for reservation are exempted.

Also Read: Southern Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2024: Apply for 2438 posts at sr.indianrailways.gov.in, direct link here

As per the detailed notification, the selection process includes a two-tier computer-based examination (CBE) and a document verification round. Candidates who clear the CBE will be called for document verification by the user departments. For more related details candidates can check the official website of SSC.