NEET UG revised result alters fate of candidates as number of toppers drop to 17, 4 rank holders from Rajasthan

On Friday, July 26, candidates of NEET UG 2024 had their fates sealed. For some, it was a moment to rejoice, while for others, it was merely a reality check. Clearly, the number of toppers dropping to 17 from a whopping 61 is an event one seldom witnesses in crucial entrance examinations – particularly, an examination concerning medical studies. NEET UG Revised Results 2024: The number of toppers came down to 17 from 61, Rajasthan has the highest number of rank one holders with four candidates, followed by Maharashtra with three, and two each from Delhi and Uttar Pradesh. (Representative image)

As per the revised results, a total of 24,06,079 registered for the examination of which 23,33,162 had appeared. The total number of candidates who passed is 13,15,853, the NTA informed.

Of the 61 candidates, a total of 44 candidates had to accept the fact of not being called toppers anymore after the National Testing Agency (NTA) released the revised results of the NEET UG 2024, in line with a Supreme Court directive.

For the unversed, the top court had directed the Agency to follow the IIT Delhi’s recommendation on a controversial Physics question of the NEET UG exam and re-tally the results. An expert panel from IIT-Delhi had earlier informed the Supreme Court that the question had only one correct answer and not two.

Consequently, each of the 44 candidates lost an essential four to five marks, bringing down the number of toppers to 17.

The result tally explained

Speaking of the 17 top scorers, the highest number of scorers are from Rajasthan, with four candidates scoring 720, followed by Maharashtra with three. Delhi and Uttar Pradesh had two top rankers each, whereas there was one topper each from Bihar, Punjab, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Chandigarh.

Among the list of top 100 candidates, six candidates secured a score of 716, while 77 others got 715.

If we look at the gender-wise marks distribution, then four candidates from the list of 20 female toppers secured a perfect 720. They are Prachita (Rajasthan), Palansha Agarwal (Maharashtra), Mane Neha Kuldeep (Maharashtra), and Iram Quazi (Rajasthan).

Likewise, 13 candidates scored 720 in the list of 20 male toppers. These include Mridul Manya Anand (Delhi), Ayush Naugraiya (Uttar Pradesh), Mazin Mansoor (Bihar), Saurav (Rajasthan), Divyansh (Delhi), Gunmay Garg (Punjab), Arghyadeep Dutta (West Bengal), Shubham Sengupta (Maharashtra), Aryan Yadav (Uttar Pradesh), Rajneesh P (Tamil Nadu), Sreenand Sharmil (Kerala), Taijas Singh (Chandigarh), and Devesh Joshi (Rajasthan).

Furthermore, as per the state-wise results data, the maximum number of qualifiers is from Uttar Pradesh with 1,65,015 candidates, followed by Maharashtra with 1,42,829, and Rajasthan with 1,21,166.

Topper speaks: Ambition, preparation regime and more

It may be mentioned that the revised results have also brought in a new ray of hope for candidates after months of anticipation. For instance, Ayush Naugraiya of Uttar Pradesh, who scored 720, aspires to pursue a specialization in cardiology and intends to research to improve patient care in India.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Ayush said, “There is a lot of scope for research in cardiology. I have plans to go into academics and contribute to healthcare. I am seeking admission at AIIMS New Delhi.”

A native of Jhansi, Ayush did his intermediate classes at a school in Lucknow and secured 99 percent in the 2024 board exams. In fact, it was his first attempt at NEET-UG, which he topped with a 99.9992714 percentile.

Sharing about his preparation regime, Ayush said, "I used to attend school from 8 am to 2 pm and later went for coaching till around 8 PM. I continued with my studies f, rom 8 PM till 2 AM and slept till 7 AM.”

Medical counselling to follow

Up next, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) and state counselling bodies will be beginning the online counselling process for UG medical admissions. As per the NTA, the details and schedule of counselling would be available on the websites of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and Medical Education Directorates of States.