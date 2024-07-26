NEET UG 2024: Number of toppers down to 17 from 61 in revised results, check toppers’ list and other details

The National Testing Agency, NTA, finally announced the revised result of NEET UG 2024 on Friday, July 26, ending days of anticipation. Candidates who took the exam can download their scorecards from the official website exams.nta.ac.in/NEET. NEET UG revised results live updates NEET UG revised result 2024: A total of 17 candidates secured Rank 1 in the revised results declared on July 26, 2024. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

To download the results, candidates will need to enter details such as their application number, date of birth, and registered mobile or email address.

The number of rank 1 holders down to 17 from 61:

The revised results have put forth a contrasting picture so far as the number of first-rank holders is concerned. In the latest results, a total of 17 candidates shared the top rank as opposed to the 61 candidates shown in the previous result.

It may be mentioned that in the results declared on June 4, 2024, a total of 67 candidates had secured a perfect 720, raising suspicions. The number was later reduced to 61 after the NTA removed the grace marks initially awarded to them on account of the loss of time.

Consequently, out of the 61, a total of 44 candidates who scored a perfect 720/720 lost four marks after expert panel from IIT-Delhi informed the Supreme Court that a question of the Physics section of the NEET-UG 2024 exam had only one correct answer and not two. This automatically meant only 17 candidates were left to share Rank 1.

The Supreme Court had directed the NTA to follow the IIT Delhi’s recommendation on the controversial Physics question and re-tally the results. The top court said, “In view of the experts' determination, we have no manner of doubt with regard to the correct option... we accept the IIT Delhi report, and accordingly, the NTA shall re-tally the NEET UG result on the basis that option 4 represents the only correct answer to the question.”

Who are the 17 toppers of NEET UG 2024:

The NTA, while informing about the results, listed out the rank one holders. They are as follows:

Mridul Manya Anand, Delhi - Score 720 Ayush Naugraiya, Uttar Pradesh - Score 720 Mazin Mansoor, Bihar - Score 720 Prachita, Rajasthan - Score 720 Saurav, Rajasthan - Score 720 Divyansh, Delhi - Score 720 Gunmay Garg, Punjab - Score 720 Arghyadeep Dutta, West Bengal - Score 720 Shubhan Sengupta, Maharashtra- Score 720 Aryan Yadav, Uttar Pradesh - Score 720 Palansha Agarwal, Maharashtra - Score 720 Rajaneesh P, Tamil Nadu - Score 720 Sreenand Sharmil, Kerala - Score 720 Mane Neha Kuldeep, Maharashtra - Score 720 Taijas Singh, Chandigarh - Score 720 Devesh Joshi, Rajasthan - Score 720 Iram Quazi, Rajasthan - Score 720

What’s next for candidates:

With the announcement of the results, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) and state counselling bodies are set to begin the online counselling process for UG medical admissions. The NTA informed that the details and schedule of counselling would be available on the websites of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and Medical Education Directorates of States.

Fourth result of NEET UG 2024:

Interestingly, it is for the fourth time that the NEET UG result has been released. The first NEET UG result was issued on June 4 the second one was issued on June 30 and the third one was issued on July 20, 2024.

