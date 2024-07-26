NEET UG 2024 revised scorecard out, here's direct link to check final results

NEET UG 2024: On July 26, 2024, the National Testing Agency (NTA) announced the revised final results of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test or NEET UG 2024. All candidates who have appeared in the test can download their scorecards from the official website, exams.nta.ac.in/NEET using the application number and date of birth. NEET UG result 2024 live updates The National Testing Agency (NTA) announced the revised final results of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test or NEET UG 2024.

This will be the third scorecard issued for the undergraduate medical entrance examination this year – the first one released along with the NEET UG result on June 4, the revised scorecards after the announcement of re-test results of 1,563 candidates and now, the revised final scorecards following the Supreme Court’s order to re-tally the results.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected pleas seeking cancellation of NEET UG results and a re-examination citing a lack of evidence to prove at the present stage to suggest a systemic leak that could disrupt the sanctity of the examination.

On the issue of the Physics question, the court accepted IIT Delhi’s recommendation that there is only one correct answer – option 4.

"In view of the experts' determination, we have no manner of doubt with regard to the correct option... we accept the IIT Delhi report, and accordingly, the NTA shall re-tally the NEET UG result on the basis that option 4 represents the only correct answer to the question," the top court said while pronouncing the order.

Initially, the NTA considered both options 2 and 4 as correct answers which resulted in over 4 lakh students securing grace marks for the question.

Of the students who benefited from a grace marks, 44 were NEET UG toppers with a perfect score of 720/720.

In the revised result, their scores have been reduced to 715 (716 for attempting 179 questions correctly and -1 for one wrong answer).

The overall rank list of the NEET UG exam has been impacted by the decision.

How to check NEET UG final result

Go to exams.nta.ac.in.

Open the NEET UG exam page and then the scorecard download link.

Provide your application number and date of birth.

Submit and check your result.

For more information, visit the official website.