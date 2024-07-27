National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development, NABARD has invited applications for Assistant Manager posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of NABARD at nabard.org. This recruitment drive will fill up 102 posts in the organization. NABARD Grade A Recruitment 2024: Apply for 102 Assistant Manager posts at nabard.org

The registration process begins today, July 27 and will end on August 15, 2024. The Phase I preliminary examination will be held on September 1, 2024. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

Asst Manager (RDBS): 100 posts

AM (Rajbhasha): 2 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification on the Detailed Notification available here.

The age limit should be between 21 years to 30 years of age as on July 1, 2024. i.e., the candidate must have been born not earlier than 02-07-1994 and not later than 01-07-2003.

Selection Process

The selection process comprises of four phases- preliminary exam, mains exam, Psychometric test and Interview. The preliminary examination will comprise of 200 questions and will carry 200 marks. The exam duration is for 120 minutes. The main examination will comprise of 200 marks and the time duration is 210 minutes. The Psychometric test will be MCQ based and time duration is 90 minutes. Interview will be of 50 marks.

Candidates will have to visit the NABARD's website for downloading call letters for online test (Phase I, II and III). Intimation for downloading call letter will also be sent through email/SMS.

Application Fee

The application fee for SC/ ST/ PwBD is ₹150/- and for all others is ₹700/- + ₹150/- as intimation charges, making it ₹850/-. Applicable Fee is Non Refundable and has to be paid Online. Bank Transaction charges for Online Payment of application fees/intimation charges will have to be borne by the candidate.