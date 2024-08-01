SSC MTS 2024 vacancies increased to 9583, last date to apply extended on ssc.gov.in

SSC MTS 2024: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has informed that the number of Multi Tasking Staff (Non-Technical) vacancies to be filled through SSC MTS 2024 has been increased to 6,144 from the previously notified 4,887 vacancies. Along with the 3,439 Havaldar in CIBC and CBN vacancies, the total number now stands at 9,583. The notification can be checked on ssc.gov.in. SSC MTS 2024 vacancies increased to 9583 (Representational image)(Unsplash)

SSC MTS 2024: Notification for updated vacancies

Through a separate notification, the commission informed that the last date to apply for SSC MTS and Havaldar examination, 2024 has been extended to August 3, 2024. Previously, the deadline was July 31.

SSC MTS 2024: Notification on application deadline extension

The extension of the application deadline has led to modification of the cut-off date for determining eligibility conditions such as educational qualification and age limit. As per the recent announcement of the commission, the cut-off date for ascertaining eligibility will be now treated as August 3 instead of August 1.

However, the window for application correction – August 16 to 17 (11 pm) – will remain unchanged, the commission said.

The computer-based examination for SSC MTS and Havaldar is tentatively scheduled for October-November 2024. The detailed timetable will be announced later.

SSC MTS 2024 Eligibility Criteria

Age limit: To apply for the MTS vacancies, a candidate must be at least 18 and not more than 25 years old as on August 3 (as per the revised cut-off date).

For Havaldar vacancies, the age limit of candidates should be between 18 and 27 years as on August 3.

Relaxation in the upper age limit has been provided to reserved category candidates.

Educational qualification: A candidate needs to pass the Class 10 (Matriculation) examination or its equivalent examination from a recognised board on or before August 3.

Here's the direct link to apply for SSC MTS 2024

SSC MTS 2024: About application fee and selection process

Candidates need to pay ₹100 as application fee for SSC MTS 2024. The application fee has been exempted for Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) and Exservicemen (ESM) eligible for reservation.

To shortlist candidates, the commission will hold a Computer-Based Examination (CBE).

Those who have applied for Havaldar vacancies will have to appear for Physical Efficiency Test (PET)/ Physical Standard Test (PST) after clearing the CBE round.

Candidates can check the notification hosted on ssc.gov.in for further details.