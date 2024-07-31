SSC MTS 2024: Last date to apply for 8326 vacancies at ssc.gov.in

SSC MTS 2024: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will close the application process for the Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination, 2024 today, July 31. Interested candidates can apply for SSC MTS 2024 up to 11 pm on ssc.gov.in. The fee payment window will close tomorrow, August 1. The application form correction window will open on August 16 and close on August 17. SSC MTS 2024: Last date to apply today (HT File Photo)

SSC MTS 2024: Vacancy Details

This recruitment drive will fill 8,326 MTS and Havaldar vacancies at user departments and organisations-

MTS: 4887

Havaldar in CBIC and CBN: 3439 vacancies.

The computer based examination for SSC MTS be conducted in October-November 2024. The detailed timetable will be shared later.

SSC MTS 2024: Age limit

For the MTS vacancies, candidates must be 18-25 years old as on August 1, 2024. To be eligible for the Havaldar vacancies, candidates should be between 18 and 27 years old as on August 1, 2024. Age relaxation will be applicable to the reserved category candidates.

SSC MTS 2024: Educational qualification

To apply for the posts, candidates must pass the Class 10 or Matriculation examination or its equivalent from a recognized board on or before the cut-off date (August 1, 2024).

Direct link to apply for SSC MTS 2024

SSC MTS 2024: Application fee and selection process

SSC MTS 2024 application fee is ₹100. Women and candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) and Exservicemen (ESM) eligible for reservation are exempted from payment of the fee.

The selection process of SSC MTS includes a computer-based examination (CBE).

For the Havaldar vacancies, there will also be a Physical Efficiency Test (PET)/ Physical Standard Test (PST).