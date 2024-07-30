SSC MTS Recruitment 2024: Registration ends tomorrow at ssc.gov.in, direct link here

Staff Selection Commission will end the registration process for SSC MTS Recruitment 2024 on July 31, 2024. Candidates who want to apply for Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination, 2024 can find the direct link through the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in. The link to apply will deactivate tomorrow at 2300 hrs. SSC headquarters (HT File Photo)

The payment window will close on August 1, 2024. The correction window will open on August 16 and will close on August 17, 2024. The computer based examination will be conducted on October- November 2024.

SSC MTS & Havaldar Notification 2024 for over 8000 posts out, application deadline, eligibility and other details here

This recruitment drive will fill up 4887 posts of MTS and 3439 posts of Havaldar in CBIC and CBN in the organisation.

The candidates must pass the Class 10 or Matriculation examination or its equivalent from a recognized board on or before the cut-off date to apply for the posts.

SSC MTS Recruitment 2024: How to apply

Candidates can follow the steps given below to apply online.

Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in.

Click on apply link available on the website.

Enter the registration details and click on submit.

Once done, login to the account.

Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fee is ₹100/-. Women candidates and candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) and Exservicemen (ESM) eligible for reservation are exempted from payment of fee. Fee can be paid only through online payment modes, namely BHIM UPI, Net Banking, or by using Visa, MasterCard, Maestro, or RuPay Debit card.

Also Read: RRB JE 2024 registration for 7951 posts begins, link to apply on rrbapply.gov.in

The selection process will consist of a Computer Based Examination (CBE) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET)/ Physical Standard Test (PST). PET and PST are only for the post of Havaldar. For more related details candidates can check the official website of SSC.