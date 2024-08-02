Are you an MBA aspirant? Apply for SNAP 2024 from August 5, know about exam eligibility, test structure and more

Are you planning to pursue MBA anytime soon? Your chance may be coming soon as the Symbiosis International (Deemed University) is all set to open registrations for the Symbiosis National Aptitude (SNAP) 2024 from August 2024. Eligible candidates who are interested in joining the Symbiosis MBA programme can submit their applications on the official website of any Symbiosis International institute. The Symbiosis International (Deemed University) will be opening registrations for SNAP 2024 from August 5 for those aspirants interested in joining MBA programmes offered by Symbiosis institutes. (Representative image/Pixabay)

Notably, the SNAP test is mandatory for admissions into the Symbiosis International institutes offering MBA programmes. The dates of the examination have not been released yet.

Before the registrations begin, candidates must know some of the important points regarding the exam. In this article, we will look at those aspects – from eligibility to the test structure and more.

Also read: University of Leeds launches scholarship for outstanding Indian students, know what are the requirements to be eligible

MBA COURSES OFFERED BY SYMBIOSIS INSTITUTES:

Symbiosis Institute of Business Management (SIBM, Pune)

MBA

MBA (Innovation & Entrepreneurship)

Symbiosis Institute of Computer Studies & Research (SICSR)

MBA (Information Technology)

MBA (Digital Transformation)

Symbiosis Centre for Management & Human Resource Development (SCMHRD)

MBA

MBA (Infrastructure Development & Management)

MBA (Business Analytics)

Symbiosis Institute of International Business (SIIB)

MBA (International Business)

MBA (Agri Business)

MBA (Energy & Environment)

Also read: NEET UG 2024: Counselling to start from August 14, details inside

Symbiosis Institute of Digital & Telecom Management (SIDTM) formerly Symbiosis Institute of Telecom Management

MBA (Digital & Telecom Management)

Symbiosis Institute of Management Studies (SIMS)

MBA

Symbiosis Institute of Media & Communication, Pune (SIMC)

MBA (Communication Management)

Symbiosis Institute of Operations Management, Nashik (SIOM)

MBA (Operations Management)

MBA (Agri Operations Management)

Symbiosis Centre for Information Technology (SCIT)

MBA (Information Technology Business Management)

MBA (Data Science & Data Analytics)

Symbiosis Institute of Health Sciences (SIHS)

MBA (Hospital & Healthcare Management)

Symbiosis Institute of Business Management, Bengaluru (SIBM, Bengaluru)

MBA

MBA (Business Analytics)

Symbiosis School of Banking & Finance (SSBF) formerly Symbiosis School of Banking Management

MBA (Banking & Finance)

Symbiosis Institute of Business Management, Hyderabad (SIBM, Hyderabad)

MBA

Symbiosis School of Sports Sciences (SSSS)

MBA (Sports Management)

Symbiosis Institute of Business Management, Nagpur (SIBM, Nagpur)

MBA

MBA (Food & Agri - Business Management)

Symbiosis Institute of Business Management, NOIDA (SIBM, NOIDA)

MBA

Symbiosis School of Culinary Arts and Nutritional Sciences, Pune (SSCANS, Pune)

MBA (Food Technology and Food Enterprise Management)

Also read: DU UG Admission 2024: CSAS phase 2 underway, 5 things to know before applying

ELIGIBILITY CRITERIA:

Candidates must note that the eligibility criteria vary for different Symbiosis Institutes.

INSTITUTES PROGRAMME ELIGIBILITY SIBM Pune, SCMHRD, SIBM Bengaluru, SIBM Hyderabad, SIBM Nagpur, SIBM Noida MBA Candidate should be Graduate from any recognised University/ Candidate should be a graduate from any recognised University/ Institution of National Importance and must have obtained a minimum of 50% marks or equivalent grade (45% marks or equivalent grade for Scheduled Castes/ Scheduled Tribes) at graduation.



Candidates appearing for final year examinations can also apply, but their admission will be subject to obtaining a minimum of 50% marks or equivalent grade (45% or equivalent grade for Scheduled Castes/ Scheduled Tribes).



A candidate who has completed qualifying qualification from any Foreign University must obtain an equivalence certificate from Association of Indian Universities (AIU). SIBM Pune MBA (Innovation and Entrepreneurship) SICSR MBA (Information Technology) and MBA (Digital Transformation) SIIB MBA (International Business) SIDTM MBA (Digital & Telecom Management) SIMC MBA (Communication Management) SCIT MBA (Information Technology Business Management) SIHS MBA (Hospital and Healthcare Management) SSBF MBA (Banking and Finance) SSSS MBA (Sports Management) SIBM Bengaluru MBA (Business Analytics) SIBM Nagpur MBA (Food & Agri - Business Management) SIOM Nashik MBA (Agri Operations Management)

To know more about the eligibility criteria for other MBA programmes, candidates can click here.

TEST STRUCTURE:

Mode of exam: Computer-based Test (CBT)

Time duration: 60 minutes

Type of exam: SNAP 2024 will include objective-type questions with four responses.

Negative marking: Each wrong answer will attract 25% negative marks.

Sections: General English: Reading Comprehension, Verbal Reasoning, Verbal Ability (15 marks), Analytical & Logical Reasoning (25 marks), Quantitative, Data Interpretation & Data Sufficiency (20 marks).

Total marks: 60 marks

SNAP 2024: Here’s how to register

Visit the official website of the Symbiosis Institute.

Register for SNAP 2024 Test

Pay the registration fee for SNAP entrance exam.

Register for choice of PG programme(s) offered by various Institutes.

Pay the registration fee, separately for each programme.

Candidates, if shortlisted for a programme applied to, would need to participate in the further admission process (GE-PI) of that programme.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website.