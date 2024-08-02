DU UG Admission 2024: CSAS phase 2 underway, 5 things to know before applying

DU Admission 2024: Following the announcement of Common University Entrance Test-Undergraduate (CUET UG 2024) results by the National Testing Agency (NTA), the University of Delhi has started the second phase of its Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS UG 2024) on admission.uod.ac.in. DU Admission 2024: The second phase of Delhi University's Undergraduate CSAS has started at admission.uod.ac.in(Amal KS/HT PHOTO)

Ahead of appearing for CSAS Phase 2 of Delhi University UG admission, here are five things candidates should know.

In the second phase of the Common Seat Allocation System, candidates need to log in to their dashboards at ugadmission.uod.ac.in and choose their preferred programme and college combinations, subject to fulfilment of eligibility criteria. While phase 2 has started, the window to apply for phase 1 is also open. Those who could not register for Delhi University's undergraduate admissions can do it up to August 7, 4:59 pm. Candidates who have already registered for phase 1 can make corrections up to August 4 (11:59 pm). During phase 2, candidates will be required to map the subjects studied by them in Class 12 to those in which they have appeared for in CUET UG 2024. For the purpose of admission, the university will consider only those CUET papers in which the candidates have passed their board exams. “Candidates must refer to the Bulletin of Information for details related to the similarity of the subjects. It will be the sole responsibility of the candidate to provide correct subject-mapping. The decision of university in this regard shall be final and binding..General Test of CUET(UG)-2024 will not be mapped to any subject,” DU said. After CSAS phases 1 and 2 are over, a simulated rank list will be displayed on August 11. Candidates will be allowed to change their preferences from August 11 (5 pm) to 11:59 pm on August 12. The first merit list of DU UG admissions will be released on August 16. The university informed that the admission branch has established a helpdesk chatbot and email facility to help prospective students resolve their queries. Helpdesks have also been established at colleges, details of which can be accessed at admission.uod.ac.in. Further, the admission branch will conduct a series of webinars to hep candidates with the process of admissions.

