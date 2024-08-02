NEET UG 2024: Counselling to start from August 14, details inside

The National Medical Commission (NMC) will begin counselling for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (UG) on August 14, officials announced on Wednesday. The National Testing Agency (NTA) released the revised NEET UG 2024 results on Friday, with 17 students achieving a perfect score, (Representational image)(Hindustan Times)

NMC Secretary B Srinivas told ANI, "As per the schedule, we are starting the counselling (for NEET UG) on August 14. We may advance the registration process for the students. The process will continue for two months, and eligible students across the country can participate. The counselling will be conducted online in four rounds."

Seats will be allotted based on merit and choice, he added.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) released the revised NEET UG 2024 results on Friday, with 17 students achieving a perfect score, marking a 75 percent drop in the number of toppers compared to the earlier results.

In the results announced on June 4, a record 67 candidates scored a perfect 720 marks, tying for the top spot.

Among these, six students were placed at the top due to extra marks awarded for time lost during the exam because of invigilator errors.

Additionally, 44 students achieved the top rank after receiving "grace marks" for incorrectly answering a basic physics question.

However, the Supreme Court ruled on Tuesday that there would be only one accurate answer and anyone responding otherwise would not receive marks for it.

A retest was also held for the students who lost time during the exam.

Following these corrections, the number of qualified candidates declined from 1,316,268 to 1,315,853 (a difference of 415). The NTA conducted a retest for 1,563 candidates who had experienced time loss during the exam.

The NEET UG 2024 examination, held on May 5, has been embroiled in controversy following allegations of paper leaks, irregularities, and time losses during the exam.

This year's NEET UG exam saw a substantial turnout, with 1,331,321 female candidates, 996,393 male candidates, and 17 transgender candidates participating. Initially, 67 candidates were announced as AIR 1, capturing significant attention before the results were revised.

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (UG) was held for more than 2.4 million candidates at 4,750 different centres in 571 cities throughout the country, including 14 cities outside India, on May 5, 2024 (Sunday).

The re-examination of the NEET (UG) 2024 was conducted on June 23, 2024, for 1,563 candidates who had experienced time loss during the originally scheduled examination on May 5, 2024.

