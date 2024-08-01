AILET 2025 registration window opens, here's direct link to apply

The All India Law Entrance Test (AILET 2025) conducted by the National Law University, Delhi, for admission to five-year BA LLB (Hons), LLM, and PhD programs is now open for candidates to apply. Interested candidates who wish to apply for AILET 2025 can visit the official website at nationallawuniversitydelhi.in. There will be negative marking in the AILET 2025 in MCQ Sections only. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

Candidates can submit their online applications till November 18, 2024. The exam is scheduled to take place on December 8, 2024, from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM. According to the official website, the duration of AILET 2025 will be two hours and will be conducted in Offline i.e. Pen & Paper (OMR sheet based) mode.

There will be negative marking in the AILET 2025 in MCQ Sections only. The criteria for negative marking will be based on the formula 0.25*4=1 which means per wrong answer, 0.25 Marks will be deducted. Therefore, four wrong answers will lead to the deduction of one Mark, mentioned the official website.

As per the official website, AILET-2025 will be conducted in Bengaluru, Bilaspur, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Chennai, Cochin, Cuttack, Dehradun, Delhi, Gandhinagar, Ghaziabad, Greater Noida, Gurugram, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Jabalpur, Jaipur, Jammu, Jodhpur, Kanpur, Kolkata, Kota, Lucknow, Madurai, Mumbai, Nagpur, Patna, Pune, Raipur, Ranchi, Shimla, Siliguri, Thiruvananthapuram, Varanasi, Visakhapatnam.

AILET is a national-level All India Law Entrance Test examination conducted by the National Law University Delhi (NLU Delhi) every year for admission to UG,PG and Ph.D. Programmes offered by the National Law University Delhi.

Application Fee Details:

Candidates need to pay an application fee of ₹3,500/-(Rupees Three Thousand Five Hundred Only).

Application fee in case of SC/ST and Persons with Disabilities (PWD) is Rs.1,500/-(Rupees One Thousand Five Hundred Only). Below Poverty Line (BPL) applicants of the SC/ST category are exempted from the application fee.

For more information, interested candidates can visit the official website.

