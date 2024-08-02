AP TET 2024 application window closes tomorrow on aptet.apcfss.in, details here

AP TET 2024: The School Education Department, Andhra Pradesh will close the online application window for the Andhra Pradesh Teacer Eligibility Test or AP TET 2024 tomorrow, August 3. Candidates who are yet to apply for the exam can submit their forms on aptet.apcfss.in. AP TET 2024 application window closes tomorrow on aptet.apcfss.in (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

Originally, the exam was scheduled for August 5 to 20 but it was postponed to October 3 to 20.

The exam was postponed to give candidates sufficient time to prepare for the test, as per the official notice.

AP TET 2024: Check important dates

Notification for APTET released on: July 2

Application window for APTET July exam: July 3 to August 3

Fee payment window: July 3 to August 3

Mock tests to be released on: September 19 onwards

AP TET hall ticket release date: September 22

AP TET exam date: October 3 to 20

Provisional answer key release date: October 4 onwards (one day after each exam)

Final answer key: October 27

AP TET July result: November 2.

To apply for the exam, candidates need to pay ₹750 per paper (1A, 1B, 2A and 2B).

To pass the test, candidates need to score at least 60 per cent marks if they belong to the open category. For BC category candidates, the pass percentage is 50 pe rcent and it is 40 per cent or above for SC, ST, differently abled (PH), and ex-servicemen category candidates.

For the recruitment of teachers in Andhra Pradesh, 20 per cent weightage will be given to the AP TET score and 80 per cent to the respective teacher recruitment exam.

The certificate of AP TET will be valid for a lifetime.

AP TET is held for candidates aspiring to be teachers in State Government, Mandal Parishad, Zilla Parishad, Municipality, AP Model Schools, AP Residential Schools, Welfare Society Schools, Private Aided Schools and Private Un-aided schools etc for classes 1 to 8.