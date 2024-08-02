CBSE announces Class 12 Compartment results, direct link to check marks on results.cbse.nic.in

CBSE Compartment Result 2024: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on August 2, 2024, announced the results of the Class 12 Compartment or Supplementary examination results. Candidates who have appeared for it can check their marks online by visiting the result portal of the board at results.cbse.nic.in. The direct link and other details are given below. CBSE Compartment Result 2024 Live Updates This year, the CBSE conducted the Class 10th Compartment examinations from July 15 to 22, and the Class 12 Compartment examination took place on July 15. (Representational image)(Hindustan Times)

The following login details are required to check the CBSE Class 12 Compartment results:

Roll number

Admit Card ID

School number

Direct Link to check CBSE Class 12 Compartment Results 2024

This year, the CBSE conducted the Class 10th Compartment examinations from July 15 to 22, and the Class 12 Compartment examination took place on July 15. Both examinations were held in single shifts – from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm.

In addition to the time allotted to attempt the questions, candidates were given fifteen additional minutes to read the questions.

CBSE Result 2024: About annual exams

The results of CBSE Class 10 and 12 annual examinations were declared on May 13. In Class 10, the pass percentage of students was 93.06 per cent and in Class 12, it was 87.98 per cent.

As many as 22,51,812 students registered for the Class 10 final exam, of whom 22,38,827 appeared. A total of 20,95,467 students passed the exam.

For Class 12, 16,33,730 students registered, 16,21,224 appeared and 14,,26420 students passed.

