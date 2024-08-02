 NEET UG Controversy: SC expands mandate of committee set up by centre to rectify structural flaws in exam system | Education - Hindustan Times
NEET UG Controversy: SC expands mandate of committee set up by centre to rectify structural flaws in exam system

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Nilesh Mathur
Aug 02, 2024 11:58 AM IST

The court broadened the committee's responsibilities to include a thorough review of the NTA's administrative processes, in addition to ensuring exam security.

Ahead of releasing its detailed judgment in the NEET UG matter, the Supreme Court on Friday expanded the mandate of the committee initially formed by the Centre to address issues surrounding the exam.

The the Supreme Court expands the mandate of the committee initially formed by the Centre to address issues surrounding the exam. (File)
The court broadened the committee's responsibilities to include a thorough review of the National Testing Agency's (NTA) administrative processes, in addition to ensuring exam security.

This move is aimed at identifying and rectifying structural flaws within the examination system.

NEET-UG 2024 row: Supreme Court says NTA must avoid ‘flip-flops’

What does committee's newly expanded responsibilities include

Formulating a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for registration, center changes, and other exam-related conduct.

Reviewing the process for changing exam centers.

Recommending stricter procedures for verifying candidates' identities.

Assessing the viability of installing CCTV cameras at all exam centers.

Reviewing and suggesting mechanisms for tamper-proof question papers.

Conducting regular audits and inspections of exam centers.

Ensuring the digital footprint of exam materials to detect instances of breaches.

Performing regular audits of security measures.

Exploring technological innovations to enhance security.

Improving communication mechanisms for the exam process.

Addressing the socio-economic handicaps faced by candidates.

NEET UG 2024: Counselling to start from August 14, details inside

Given the committee's expanded scope, the Supreme Court has set a deadline for the report to be submitted by September 30, 2024. Following this, the Ministry of Education will begin implementing the committee's recommendations and will submit a subsequent report to the court.

This comprehensive approach is expected to strengthen the integrity of the NEET UG exam process and address the various concerns raised regarding the examination's conduct.

Delhi University to use Class 12 marks for UG admission if seats remain vacant

Concerns about the exam's integrity arose when an unprecedented 67 students scored a perfect 720 in the NEET UG 2024 results, with six of them from a single centre in Haryana. Following the NTA's revised results announced on July 1, the number of candidates sharing the top rank was reduced from 67 to 61. Over 23 lakh students took the NEET-UG 2024 exam, the gateway for admissions to MBBS, BDS, AYUSH, and related courses.

(With inputs from Utkarsh Anand)

