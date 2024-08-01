CBSE Compartment Result 2024 Live: Class 10th, 12th supplementary result awaited at results.cbse.nic.in
CBSE Compartment Result 2024 Live: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to announce the Class 10 and Class 12 Compartment exam results soon. When announced, the students can check their scores on results.cbse.nic.in. To check the results, students will have to login with roll number, school number and admit card ID....Read More
The CBSE Class 10th Compartment or Supplementary examination was held from July 15 to July 22, 2024 and Class 12 Supplementary examination was held on July 15, 2024. Both Class 10, 12 examination were held in single shifts, from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm.
Students were given 15 additional minutes of reading the question papers.
CBSE Class 10, 12 annual exam results was announced on May 13, 2024. The pass percentage in Class 10 was 93.06 per cent and it was 87.98 per cent for Class 12.
A total of 22,51,812 students registered for the Class 10 final exam and 22,38,827of them appeared. As many as 2095467 candidates passed the test.
For Class 12, 16,33,730 students registered, of whom 16,21,224 appeared and 14,,26420 students passed the exam.
Talking about last year, the CBSE Class 10, 12 Compartment exams were held on a similar timeline. Class 12 results were declared on August 2 and Class 10 on August 4.
About last year's results
Last year, CBSE Class 12 Compartment results were declared on August 2 and Class 10 on August 4.
As many as 1,27,622 students appeared in the CBSE Class 10 Compartment examination and 60,551 or 47.40 per cent of them passed. The pass percentage of girls was 49.90 per cent, compared to boys' 46 per cent.
To check CBSE Class 10th, 12th Supplementary results, students need to use the following login details:
- Roll number
- School number
- Admit card ID.
When announced, students can check the Class 10th and 12th Supplementary results at results.cbse.nic.in.
