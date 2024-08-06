CBSE 10th Compartment Result 2024: Re-evaluation, marks verification, answer book photocopy dates out at cbse.nic.in

Central Board of Secondary Education has released CBSE 10th Compartment Result 2024 re-evaluation, marks verification, answer book photocopy dates. The official notice is available to candidates on the official website of CBSE at cbse.nic.in. CBSE 10th Compartment Result 2024: Re-evaluation, marks verification dates out

As per the official notice, the online application process for verification of marks will begin on August 9 and will close on August 10, 2024. To apply online, candidates will need ₹500/- as application fee per subject.

The outcome of the verification of marks will be sent to the candidates through the same login account of the candidate from where he/she has applied for verification. Incase the marks have been changed, the first communication that marks have been changed will be provided/ hosted.

Candidates who have applied for verification of marks online will be eligible to apply for obtaining photocopy of answer book in that subject. The online applications for obtaining photocopy of evaluated answer books will begin on August 16 and will close on August 16 midnight, 11:59:59. Candidates will have to pay ₹500/- as fee for each answer book.

The applicants who have applied for the answer book photocopy will be provided the scanned copy in their login account.

Only those candidates who have applied to obtain a photocopy of the evaluated answer book shall be eligible to apply for re-evaluation or challenge the marks awarded to any questions. The application process to apply for re-evaluation will begin on August 20 till midnight and candidates who want to apply will have to pay ₹100/- per question.

The status of revaluation shall be uploaded on the website followed by a formal communication from the regional office. The re-evaluation result will be final and no appeal or review against the results will be entertained by the Board. For more related details candidates can check the official website of CBSE.