CBSE Class 10 Compartment results declared at results.cbse.nic.in, direct link to check marks here

CBSE Compartment Result 2024: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced the results of the Class 10 Compartment or Supplementary examination results today, August 5, 2024. Candidates who have appeared for the exam and wish to check their results can now check their marks online by visiting the result portal of the board at results.cbse.nic.in. The direct link and other details are given below. CBSE Class 10 Compartment Result 2024 Live Updates CBSE Class 10 Compartment results has been declared at results.cbse.nic.in. Check results via direct link.

The following login details of students who appeared in the exam are required to check the CBSE Class 10 Compartment results:

Roll number

Admit Card ID

School number

CBSE conducted the Class 10th Compartment examinations from July 15 to 22, and the Class 12 Compartment examination took place on July 15. Both examinations were held in single shifts – from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm.

The results of CBSE Class 10 and 12 annual examinations were declared on May 13. In Class 10, the pass percentage of students was 93.06 per cent and in Class 12, it was 87.98 per cent.

As many as 22,51,812 students registered for the Class 10 final exam, of whom 22,38,827 appeared. A total of 20,95,467 students passed the exam.