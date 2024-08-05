CBSE 10th Compartment Result 2024 Live: CBSE Class 10 supplementary results awaited at cbseresults.nic.in

CBSE 10th Compartment Result 2024 Live: The Central Board of Secondary Education is expected to announce the CBSE 10th Compartment Result 2024 soon. Candidates who have appeared for the Class 10 supplementary examination can check the results when announced on the official website of CBSE. The result link will be available on cbse.nic.in, cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in and results.cbse.nic.in. ...Read More

To check the results, candidates will need their roll numbers, school numbers, and admit card ID. Once announced, the link to check results will be available here.

CBSE Class 10 compartment examination was conducted from July 15 to July 22, 2024 across the country at various exam centres. The CBSE 10th supplementary exams were held in single shift- from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm. In addition to the time allotted to attempt the questions, candidates were given fifteen minutes to read the question papers.

This year, CBSE 10th main results was declared on May 13, 2024. A total of 22,51,812 students registered for the Class 10 final exam, out of which 22,38,827 appeared and 20,95,467 students passed the exam. The overall pass percentage of Class 10 was 93.06 per cent. Girls performed better than boys by 2.04%. The overall pass percentage of girls was 94.75% and boys was 92.71%.

Follow this live blog for the latest updates on CBSE Class 10 compartment results, direct link and more.