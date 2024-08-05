CBSE 10th Compartment Result 2024 Live: CBSE Class 10 supplementary results awaited at cbseresults.nic.in
CBSE 10th Compartment Result 2024 Live: The Central Board of Secondary Education is expected to announce the CBSE 10th Compartment Result 2024 soon. Candidates who have appeared for the Class 10 supplementary examination can check the results when announced on the official website of CBSE. The result link will be available on cbse.nic.in, cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in and results.cbse.nic.in. ...Read More
To check the results, candidates will need their roll numbers, school numbers, and admit card ID. Once announced, the link to check results will be available here.
CBSE Class 10 compartment examination was conducted from July 15 to July 22, 2024 across the country at various exam centres. The CBSE 10th supplementary exams were held in single shift- from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm. In addition to the time allotted to attempt the questions, candidates were given fifteen minutes to read the question papers.
This year, CBSE 10th main results was declared on May 13, 2024. A total of 22,51,812 students registered for the Class 10 final exam, out of which 22,38,827 appeared and 20,95,467 students passed the exam. The overall pass percentage of Class 10 was 93.06 per cent. Girls performed better than boys by 2.04%. The overall pass percentage of girls was 94.75% and boys was 92.71%.
Follow this live blog for the latest updates on CBSE Class 10 compartment results, direct link and more.
CBSE 10th Compartment Result 2024 Live: Admit card necessary to check marksheets
CBSE 10th Compartment Result 2024 Live: Know about passing criteria
CBSE 10th Compartment Result 2024 Live: To pass the CBSE board examination, candidates need to score 33 per cent or more marks in each subject. The results of the Class 10 Supplementary examination are expected soon.
CBSE 10th Compartment Result 2024 Live: What details will be shared on the scorecard?
CBSE 10th Compartment Result 2024 Live: Along with the Supplementary exam scorecards, the CBSE will share the following information-
Number of students who registered, appeared and passed the examination.
Overall pass percentage.
Results of the Delhi region.
Results of candidates from foreign countries.
Results of children with special needs (CWSN).
Gender-wise result.
CBSE 10th Compartment Result 2024 Live: 15 minutes time given to read question papers
CBSE 10th Compartment Result 2024 Live: Direct link to be available here once announced
CBSE 10th Compartment Result 2024 Live: When was the supplementary exam conducted?
CBSE 10th Compartment Result 2024 Live: Class 10 supply results not announced
CBSE 10th Compartment Result 2024 Live: How to check results?
Visit the official website at results.cbse.nic.in.
Open the Class 10 Supplementary result link.
Enter your roll number, school number and admit card ID.
Submit the information to check your marks.
Check the results displayed on the screen.
Download and keep a printout of the same for future reference.
CBSE 10th Compartment Result 2024 Live: Gender wise pass percentage
CBSE 10th Compartment Result 2024 Live: Check login details required
Roll numbers
School numbers
Admit card ID
CBSE 10th Compartment Result 2024 Live: What was the overall pass percentage of annual exam?
CBSE 10th Compartment Result 2024 Live: When and where to check marksheets?
CBSE 10th Compartment Result 2024 Live: Timing of compartment exam
CBSE 10th Compartment Result 2024 Live: Pass percentage of main examination
CBSE 10th Compartment Result 2024 Live: Main exam result date
CBSE 10th Compartment Result 2024 Live: When was exam conducted?
CBSE 10th Compartment Result 2024 Live: List of websites
cbse.gov.in
cbse.nic.in
cbseresults.nic.in
results.cbse.nic.in
CBSE 10th Compartment Result 2024 Live: Login details required to check marksheets online
CBSE 10th Compartment Result 2024 Live: How to check marksheets online?
CBSE 10th Compartment Result 2024 Live: Where to check
CBSE 10th Compartment Result 2024 Live: Date and time of results
