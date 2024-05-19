RBSE 12th Result 2024 Live: Rajasthan Class 12th board results awaited

RBSE Result 2024 Live: The Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan (BSER or RBSE) will announce the Class 12th final exam results on its official websites, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. An official update on the RBSE Class 12th results 2024 date is awaited and it is expected soon. The board is likely to share this information at least a day ahead of the result announcement. ...Read More

Rajasthan board results are usually declared via a press conference after which students' individual scorecards are shared on the official website and the HT portal.

RBSE Rajasthan board result 2024 on HT portal (not declared yet)

The RBSE conducted the Rajasthan board Class 10 exam from March 7 to 30. The Class 12 final exam took place from February 29 to April 4. Both exams were held in single shifts from 8:30 am to 11:45 pm.

This year, around 10 lakh candidates have appeared for the Class 10 board examination, while around 9 lakh students took the Class 12 test. Follow this live blog for thelatest updates on results, direct link and more.