RSOS Result 2024: Rajasthan Open School 10th, 12th results out at rsosadmission.rajasthan.gov.in, direct link here
RSOS Result 2024 for Class 10, 12 declared. The direct link to check 10th, 12th results is given here.
Rajasthan State Open School has declared RSOS Result 2024. The Rajasthan open school results have been announced for the March-May examination. Candidates who have appeared for the Class 10 and 12 open school examinations can check the results through the official website of RSOS at rsosadmission.rajasthan.gov.in.
The official website reads, "March-May 2023-24 Result has been published by Rajasthan State Open School, Please Click on the "View Results" button to view result."
To check the results, candidates will need their enrollment number, date of birth and captcha code. Follow the steps given below to check the marksheets.
Direct link to check RSOS Result 2024
RSOS Result 2024: How to check
- Visit the official website of RSOS at rsosadmission.rajasthan.gov.in.
- Click on RSOS Result 2024 link available on the home page.
- A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
- Click on submit and your result will be displayed.
- Check the result and download the page.
- Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
For more related details candidates can check the official website of RSOS.
