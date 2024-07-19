The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India has released ICAI CA November Exam 2024 dates. The Chartered Accountant November examination timetable is available to candidates on the official website of ICAI at icai.org. ICAI CA November Exam 2024 dates out at icai.org, check timetable here

As per the official timetable, the Final course examination for Group 1 will be conducted on November 1, 3 and 5, 2024 and Group 2 will be conducted on November 7, 9 and 11, 2024.

CUET UG 2024 re-exam to be conducted today, here's direct link to download admit card

The International Taxation- Assessment Test will be conducted on November 9 and 11, 2024. The Insurance and Risk Management (IRM) Technical examination will be held on November 5, 7, 9 and 11, 2024.

Paper 1 to 5 of final exam and Post Qualification Course Examination i.e. Insurance and Risk Management (IRM) Technical Examination will be of 3 hours duration. Paper – 6 of Final Examination and all papers of International Taxation – Assessment Test are of 4 hours duration. There will not be any advance reading time in case of Post Qualification Course Examination, whereas in all other papers / exams mentioned above, an advance reading time of 15 minutes will be given from 1.45 PM (IST) to 2 PM (IST).

Also Read: NEET PG Exam 2024: Test cities list released at natboard.edu.in, direct link here

It may be emphasized that there would be no change in the examination schedule in the event of any day of the examination schedule being declared a Public Holiday by the Central Government or any State Government / Local Bodies.

ICAI CA November Exam 2024 dates: How to download timetable

To download the timetable, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of ICAI at icai.org.

Click on ICAI CA November Exam 2024 dates notice available under latest announcement link.

A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the timetable.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of ICAI.