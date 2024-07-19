The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences, NBEMS has released the NEET PG Exam 2024 test cities list. Candidates who will be appearing for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for postgraduate courses can check the list on the official website of NBEMS at natboard.edu.in. NEET PG Exam 2024: Test cities list released at natboard.edu.in, direct link here (HT File Photo)

As per the official notice, on account of additional security measures taken by NBEMS and MoHFW, the NEET PG 2024 examination will be conducted in 185 test cities across the country.

The test city and test centre communicated in the admit cards issued earlier for NEET-PG 2024 which was to be held on June 23, 2024 shall no longer be valid.

All those candidates who were issued admit cards for NEET-PG 2024 shall be required to choose their test city again by exercising their choices of preferred test cities during an online window. The window to choose the test city will open on July 19 and will close on July 22, 2024. The window will be available on NBEMS website. Candidates can check it by using their login credentials.

The test city allotment list will be available to candidates on July 29, 2024 via email at their registered email IDs. The test centre venue in the test city allocated shall be intimated through admit card which shall be released on August 8, 2024 on the website.

NEET PG examination 2024 will be held on August 11, 2024. However, the candidates shall not be able to exercise the choice of shift (Morning or Afternoon) in which they shall be allowed to take the examination. The examination timings for both the shifts shall be notified in due course.

Furthermore, the board stated that cut-off date for completion of internship towards eligibility for NEET-PG 2024 will remain August 15, 2024. For more related details candidates can check the official website of NBEMS.