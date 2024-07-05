NEET PG 2024 new exam date released, test to be conducted on August 11

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences, NBEMS, will be conducting the NEET PG 2024 on August 11, 2024. This has been announced today, July 5, 2024. NEET PG new exam date live updates NEET PG 2024 on August 11, 2024, (HT file image)

In a notice, the board informed that examinations will be conducted in two shifts, the details of which will be published on the official website in due course of time.

Furthermore, the board stated that cut-off date for completion of internship towards eligibility for NEET-PG 2024 will remain August 15, 2024.

It may be mentioned here that NEET PG was previously scheduled for June 23, but the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) postponed it. The exam was postponed as a precautionary measure amid allegations against the integrity of competitive examinations in the country.

NEET PG is a national-level entrance examination for admission to all post MBBS DNB courses, post MBBS direct 6-year DrNB courses and NBEMS diploma courses offered by medical colleges across the country.

About the NBEMS

The NBEMS, under the Health Ministry, is responsible for conducting postgraduate and postdoctoral examinations in approved specialities leading to the award of Diplomate of National Board (DNB) and Doctorate of National Board (DrNB), respectively.

Exam postponed earlier as ‘precautionary measure'

A day before the exam was cancelled, that is on June 22, the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences which conducts the NEET PG examination, cautioned that fraudulent persons were trying to dupe candidates on social media saying they could provide questions in exchange for money.

“NBEMS has registered a police complaint against such fraudsters and their accomplices for their attempt to befool NEET-PG aspirants in the name of providing questions of NEET-PG 2024 for a considerable sum of money,” the board said.

It also warned the candidates that direct or indirect indulgence in any such activities will be “appropriately dealt with”.

For any query or assistance, candidates are advise to write to the NBEMS on this address.