NEET PG 2024 Date Live: NBEMS to announce new exam date soon on natboard.edu.in
NEET PG 2024 Date Live: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) is expected to announce the NEET PG new exam date this week. As per PTI, the exam will likely be conducted in mid-August and the date will be announced soon. Once released, the NEET PG date notification will be available on natboard.edu.in. ...Read More
NEET PG was previously scheduled for June 23, but the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) postponed it. The exam was postponed as a precautionary measure amid allegations against the integrity of competitive examinations in the country.
How to check NEET PG revised date on natboard.edu.in
Go to natboard.edu.in and open the NEET PG exam page.
Open the exam date notification.
Download it and check the new exam date.
NEET PG 2024 Date Live: The notification for the NEET PG new exam date will be shared with candidates on natboard.edu.in.
NEET PG 2024 Date Live: The NEET PG exam scheduled for June 23 was postponed a day ahead of the scheduled date. The Health Ministry informed that the decision has been taken as a precautionary measure. The fresh date for the exam will be announced soon on natboard.edu.in.
NEET PG 2024 Live: The NEET PG exam revised date is expected to be announced this week. When released, candidates can check it on the official website of the NBEMS, natboard.edu.in.