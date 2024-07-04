Edit Profile
Start 14 Days Free TrialSubscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi270C
Thursday, July 4, 2024
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    Live

    NEET PG 2024 Date Live: NBEMS to announce new exam date soon on natboard.edu.in

    July 4, 2024 9:24 AM IST
    NEET PG 2024 Date Live: Once released, the NEET PG date notification will be available on natboard.edu.in.
    NEET PG 2024 Date Live: Fresh exam date will be announced on natboard.edu.in (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
    NEET PG 2024 Date Live: Fresh exam date will be announced on natboard.edu.in (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

    NEET PG 2024 Date Live: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) is expected to announce the NEET PG new exam date this week. As per PTI, the exam will likely be conducted in mid-August and the date will be announced soon. Once released, the NEET PG date notification will be available on natboard.edu.in. ...Read More

    NEET PG was previously scheduled for June 23, but the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) postponed it. The exam was postponed as a precautionary measure amid allegations against the integrity of competitive examinations in the country.

    How to check NEET PG revised date on natboard.edu.in

    Go to natboard.edu.in and open the NEET PG exam page.

    Open the exam date notification.

    Download it and check the new exam date.

    Follow this live blog NEET PG 2024 date and more

    Follow all the updates here:
    July 4, 2024 9:23 AM IST

    NEET PG 2024 Date Live: Where to check

    NEET PG 2024 Date Live: The notification for the NEET PG new exam date will be shared with candidates on natboard.edu.in.

    July 4, 2024 9:23 AM IST

    NEET PG 2024 Date Live: Exam was postponed in June

    NEET PG 2024 Date Live: The NEET PG exam scheduled for June 23 was postponed a day ahead of the scheduled date. The Health Ministry informed that the decision has been taken as a precautionary measure. The fresh date for the exam will be announced soon on natboard.edu.in.

    July 4, 2024 8:58 AM IST

    NEET PG 2024 Live: New exam date expected this week

    NEET PG 2024 Live: The NEET PG exam revised date is expected to be announced this week. When released, candidates can check it on the official website of the NBEMS, natboard.edu.in.

    News education competitive exams NEET PG 2024 Date Live: NBEMS to announce new exam date soon on natboard.edu.in
    OPEN APP
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    © 2024 HindustanTimes