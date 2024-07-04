NEET PG 2024 Date Live: NBEMS to announce new exam date soon on natboard.edu.in

NEET PG 2024 Date Live: Fresh exam date will be announced on natboard.edu.in (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

NEET PG 2024 Date Live: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) is expected to announce the NEET PG new exam date this week. As per PTI, the exam will likely be conducted in mid-August and the date will be announced soon. Once released, the NEET PG date notification will be available on natboard.edu.in. ...Read More

NEET PG was previously scheduled for June 23, but the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) postponed it. The exam was postponed as a precautionary measure amid allegations against the integrity of competitive examinations in the country.

How to check NEET PG revised date on natboard.edu.in

Go to natboard.edu.in and open the NEET PG exam page.

Open the exam date notification.

Download it and check the new exam date.

Follow this live blog NEET PG 2024 date and more